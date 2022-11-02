ENID, Okla. — Every morning before school Missy Quintero would tell her son, Conner, “Be cool, do good at school and be a leader.”
He listened.
Conner recently received the Melvin and Jasmine Moran Kidizenship Award from the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy. OICA annually presents awards that recognize excellence in youth philanthropy.
Jim Rhodes, 4H district program specialist, said he received a press release about the award.
“The first young person I thought of was Conner so I nominated him,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes immediately thought of Conner’s program, Boots for Bennie’s Barn, but he also recalled how active Conner was at 4RKids and in 4H.
“I think I first went to 4RKids when I was 2 or 3 years old,” Conner said. “We have a relative who works there.”
4RKids provides work opportunities for people with special needs.
He became involved with summer camps with 4RKids and going to Bennie’s Barn, a therapy program involving horses. He noticed some of the kids participating wore tennis shoes and not boots.
“I thought it would make them feel more like cowboys and cowgirls if they wore boots riding the horses,” Conner said.
So his quest began to collect boot donations. He spread the word throughout the 4H community, at the county extension office, at district livestock shows and on social media. Now ,the kids have boots to wear when they ride horses for therapy.
“Conner also helps with the ‘Nights of the Promise Gala’ at 4RKids, and their annual walk,” Rhodes said.
Quintero was an honor student at Waller Middle School and transferred this year to Stillwater as a freshman and has joined the Pioneers football program. He was selected to play in the Adidas High School Bowl held in Naples, Fla., as a top 10 high school quarterback. He has been offered a football scholarship to Oregon and has gone to 3DQB quarterback coaching in Huntington Beach, Calif.
His father Josh works for Open Series in cheer competitions, and his mother is in administrative management for Epic Charter Schools. They also own Spirit Express Cheer and Tumbling Academy. Quintero will receive a plaque and small monetary award for his honor.
