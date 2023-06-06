OKLAHOMA CITY — A former guard at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena has been sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for accepting bribes to smuggle contraband in the the prison.
Ty Craig, of Hunter, was sentenced Tuesday, June 6, 2023, according to U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester, of the Western District of Oklahoma.
Craig, 25, was charged with one count of receipt of a bribe by an agent of an organization receiving federal funds on Feb. 13, 2023. On March 1, 2023, Craig pleaded guilty to accepting thousands of dollars in cash bribes in exchange for smuggling contraband into Crabtree, where he worked as a correctional officer.
The contraband included cellphones, marijuana and methamphetamine, according to a news release from Troester's office.
Crabtree is a medium-security state prison.
U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton sentenced Craig to 13 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Craig was ordered to forfeit the cash bribes he received.
This case is the result of an investigation by the FBI's Oklahoma City Field Office and theOklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney D.H. Dilbeck prosecuted the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.