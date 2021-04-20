ENID, Okla. — A former Chisholm High School assistant principal and athletic director filed a protective order against the CHS head boys basketball coach on Monday.
Joseph Reinart, who also was head football coach, petitioned for a protective order against Corey Miller, saying Miller has caused or attempted to cause physical harm, threatened imminent physical harm, harassed and stalked him, according to the order filed in Garfield County District Court.
An emergency protective order then was issued later in the day.
Reinart’s resignation, which Chisholm Public Schools board members approved earlier this month, will go into effect June 30.
Chisholm also now has a job listing for high school boys basketball coach on its website — Corey Miller is listed as the high school’s basketball coach and health/fitness teacher at CHS.
When asked if Miller still was employed by the district on Monday afternoon, Superintendent Chad Broughton said in an email that he would not comment on personnel matters. However, public personnel records — such as dates of employment or final disciplinary actions — are to be made available for public inspection under the state Open Records Act.
Broughton was asked again, citing this section of the Open Records Act, but he did not respond by press deadline Monday.
On March 15, Reinart said he was assaulted with a pistol, receiving “two hits to the face with the pistol in his hand,” according to the petition. One hit created a 1-inch gash on Reinart’s left cheek.
Since the incident, Reinart said he has not responded to any messages or phone calls from Miller. On April 12, Reinart said Miller showed up at Crosslin Park during Reinart’s son’s baseball game and “loudly” stated, “He don’t want no more of this, I promise you!” according to the court document.
The next day, on April 13, Reinart was running at Crosslin when Miller drove by, stopped and yelled, “Keep running, I’ll catch ya!” the petition said.
Reinart said in the petition that on Sunday, Miller harassed and stalked him through phone calls, text messages and on social media.
According to the emergency order of protection, which was filed Monday, Miller is prohibited from having any contact with Reinart, either in person, through others or by telephone, mail, electronic means or any other manner at any time or place unless authorized by the court; prohibited from injuring, abusing, sexually assaulting, molesting, harassing, stalking, threatening or otherwise interfering with Reinart and from use, attempted use or threatened use of physical force against Reinart that would reasonably be expected to cause bodily injury; and prohibited from engaging in other conduct that would place Reinart in reasonable fear of bodily injury to Reinart or his household members and relatives.
Further, Miller has been ordered to stay away from Crosslin Park during Little League baseball games.
The protective order states that Miller shall immediately surrender all firearms and other dangerous weapons in his possession or control and any concealed carry license to Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Both Reinart and Miller declined to make any comments. A call to Miller’s attorney was not returned Monday night.
A show cause hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. April 28.
According to court documents, Miller had another emergency protective order filed against him on March 18, which was dismissed and converted to a restraining order in divorce proceedings.
Reinart also is involved in a divorce case, and his wife has filed for a temporary restraining order that has not yet been granted and Reinart has objected to.
Staff Writer Alexander Ewald contributed to this story.
