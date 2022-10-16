ENID, Okla. — Audra Lunceford grew up with addiction. Her mother was addicted to alcohol and drugs. Her father, who also was an alcoholic, left when she was 2.
“My grandparents lived next door, and they basically raised me,” Lunceford said.
At 13, she stole her mom’s marijuana and tried it out of curiosity.
“I was doing well. I made straight A’s, but then I started hanging with the wrong crowd,” she said.
The next thing Lunceford tried was meth.
”I lived to get high, because it was the only high in my life,” she said.
She continued drugs until she became pregnant at 16 and quit. After the birth of her daughter, she only did marijuana until she was 21 and got married.
“I got into a new scene, drinking and going to bars,” Lunceford said.
She says she started meth again and tried other drugs. It controlled her life.
In 2010, she was caught with controlled substances and charged with two felony crimes. She passed drug court, became pregnant with twins and stopped drugs again. Lunceford had her girls in 2012 and started drugs again two months later and continued until 2015 when she hit rock bottom.
“I did meth constantly. I smoked it, I sniffed it and injected it, mixing it with heroin," she said. "I basically lived in a meth house and I got busted again.”
The only way
Lunceford spent 2 months in jail and a public defender found a rehabilitation program for her in Oklahoma City called Women’s Firstep in 2015. She said she was scared because she had never attended rehab, but now believes a supportive, extended program is the only way to help addicts.
Robin Wong, with Firstep, said Women's Firstep is a unique program of both working and participating in a 12-step program.
“We require a minimum of six months and some stay 24 months," she said. "We hold them accountable and give them tools to build a foundation.”
Lunceford became a driver for the facility and her paycheck went back to the program to support her living costs.
After eight months in the program she graduated.
“It was such a great day for me. My Dad came back, and my brother and grandparents were there,” she said.
By that time her mother had died of a heart attack in detox.
Lunceford’s great feeling didn’t last long. Two months later she was in court facing the charges that had been delayed while she was in rehabilitation. She received a 15-year prison sentence for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. Her heart sank.
Once again she had hit bottom. It devastated her grandparents because drugs had an affect on everyone in her life.
Finding and giving support
But this time it was different. Lunceford was clean, and authorities put her in a Regimented Treatment Program, RTP. It was like a boot camp in prison with classes and testing. She completed the program and was released in eight months. She wasn’t planning to come back to Enid, but her grandfather had passed away, and she moved in with grandmother to help her.
”My grandmother had always supported me regardless,” Lunceford said.
Lunceford got a job cleaning hotel rooms in Enid and in five years has worked her way up from a housekeeper to an assistant manager.
“Drugs destroyed everything in my life, including my teeth and my looks," Lunceford said, smiling broadly in her professional two-piece suit.
She said her grandmother helped her afford her new look, and her employers have been supportive. She is engaged to get married and is enjoying her kids. She wants to be a hospitality manager with her company.
“I don’t have to reach for a quick high; I’m the highest I’ve been in my life,” Lunceford said.
She had words of encouragement for other addicts: You can get better, and you can be happy. She has been clean since 2015 and gives credit to the support in her life and the Women’s Firstep program.
For Women’s Firstep, call (405) 794-2834. Men’s Firstep information can be obtained at (405) 799-7540.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.