ENID, Okla. — Forgotten Ministries’ years-long plan to build a set of tiny homes in Southern Heights came one step closer to getting off the ground Monday after getting the go-ahead from Enid planning commissioners.
Members of Enid Metropolitan Area Planning Commission unanimously recommended adding a planned unit development (PUD) overlay to the lots at 1621 S. 4th, which is currently zoned as a residential mobile home neighborhood under city ordinance.
Pending further approval from Enid city commissioners, the PUD would allow would allow Forgotten Ministries to develop a tiny home village community on the vacant, nearly 25,000-square-foot field at the corner of 4th and Moore.
City planners said public sewer would need to be extended to the site, while the area already is served by public water and has direct access to South 4th. Dumpster trash pickup would be available.
Ten 2,465-square-foot homes would surround a community space connected by sidewalks, to be maintained by Forgotten Ministries, a faith-based Enid nonprofit based in the neighborhood.
Three general parking spaces and one ADA-accessible space would be available.
Residents would have private areas for landscaping outside each house, as well.
Jeremiah Herrian, the ministry’s founder and director, told MAPC commissioners the village’s residents ideally would be elderly people and retirees looking for a purpose in their later years.
He said the ministry would be an opportunity for residents to stay busy, with ministry programs such as the garden or the homeless shelter.
Herrian and his staff had visited several existing tiny home villages in metro areas throughout the region, while Forgotten Ministries had been working with the city for two to three years to properly zone the project.
“There’s a lot of different ways that people (create tiny home villages),” Herrian said Monday. “We’re going above and beyond to obviously keep communities safe.”
Enid City Commission will consider the recommendation on April 5 along with two other rezoning requests from Forgotten Ministries that MAPC commissioners passed Monday.
Another proposal would add another PUD to a residential mobile home neighborhood located farther south at 1818 S. 4th.
Herrian said Forgotten Ministries would add a facility with a communal area, as well as nine double occupancy rooms, to its existing men’s transitional program. This would increase the number of current beds from 12 to 18.
Herrian said around 15 men are currently in the Oasis program.
Forgotten Ministries also is working with Oklahoma Baptist University, he said, to provide college students with credit or work-study while they live in the new facility and work with the organization.
Another rezoning proposal would rezone lots located at 1502 S. 4th to a light commercial district with a PUD overlay, where Forgotten Ministries would build a ropes course facility behind its outreach center.
The 8,000-square-foot course would include zip lines, rope ladders and other obstacles, and incorporate existing trees.
Herrian said the Colorado-based construction company Bonsai Design would design the course, and Forgotten Ministries would add lighting and safety elements.
Bonsai would annually conduct course inspections and perform instructor trainings for ministry volunteers, Herrian said.
“They have some type of standard on which (the course) has to meet in order for them to pass their inspections every year,” he said.
Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said city code inspection would be part of the process, too.
Forgotten Ministries already owns all the properties possibly being rezoned.
