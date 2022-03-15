A faith-based nonprofit and shelter in Enid is planning a major facelift to its complex in the coming months.
Pending city approval, Forgotten Ministries intends to build a community of “tiny homes” in Southern Heights for residents transitioning out of the nonprofit’s transitional living programs, ministry director Jeremiah Herrian said Tuesday during a study session with Enid city commissioners.
The tiny homes will sit at the northwest corner at Moore and South 4th, across from Forgotten Ministries’ homeless shelter, Mercy House, and its main offices.
Each would be roughly 280 square feet and have a living room, bedroom and outdoor porch, Herrian said. Members from churches across the country will come to Enid to help the organization build around 10 solid-foundation houses.
“We’ve been talking about these things forever,” he said.
Residents would remain “plugged into” one of Forgotten Ministries’ myriad programs and community projects, Herrian said, since visits to other tiny home communities in Oklahoma showed him that a community would have struggles without one.
“We’re trying to find — through a creative way of thinking, I guess — an opportunity for everyone to have a purpose,” Herrian said.
The property first needs to be rezoned to a multi-family residential property.
Enid’s city planning commissioners first will vote on recommending rezoning the lot and two other areas on Forgotten Ministries’ property next Monday, Herrian said. Enid City Commission then would vote to approve the rezoning next month.
Forgotten Ministries and city planners had brought a similar proposal before commissioners four years ago, but moved forward with rezoning a property for a women’s transitional housing facility, which resulted in a lawsuit against the city of Enid.
The organization also plans to expand its men’s transitional housing program, Oasis, adding 18 rooms, a recreational area and kitchen onto property located at 1818 S. 4th.
“We’re trying to break that cycle of isolation, trying to get them in a community where they can talk with other guys, talk about their issues, work through their issues,” Herrian said.
He said only six new beds would be added specifically for the 90-day temporary program, though.
He said Forgotten Ministries is working with Oklahoma Baptist University to also provide college students with credit or work-study while they also live in the new facility and work with the organization.
A final project would add a ropes course intended for pre-school, after-school and community youth, to be located at 1302 S. 4th.
Herrian said the course would be intended for the surrounding neighborhood’s growing Marshallese and Chuukese communities, which together make Enid the third-largest Micronesian population center in the United States.
Forgotten Ministries largely seeks private donations from individuals and businesses, rather than grants from nonprofit or public entities.
“We’re trying to change the area there,” Herrian said. “And really that whole area has changed, not only from getting some of the challenges that were going on there, but just the way it looks with lighting and facilities and sidewalks.”
In January 2021, he and Forgotten Ministries had sought city approval to build outdoor seating and restrooms at Forgotten Ministries’ coffee shop, Five80 Coffeehouse, but abandoned plans after outcry from the surrounding downtown Enid businesses.
