ENID, Okla. — Foreigner, an iconic rock band hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world, is bringing “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner on Tour” to Stride Bank Center on Aug. 5. The show will begin at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $49.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 23 through StrideBankCenter.com, calling (855) TIX-ENID or on the second floor of Stride Bank Center Convention Hall.
“This is our first major concert since COVID, and I would expect it to be a full crowd and a great turnout, based off the response we’ve had for similar shows, like Chicago, ZZ Top and REO Speedwagon,” said Kevin Boryczki, general manager of Stride Bank Center.
With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner has a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.
Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide No. 1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” Foreigner still rocks the charts with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success.
Formed in 1976, Foreigner became one of the quintessential American rock bands of the 20th century thanks to a lasting legacy of mainstream rock hits.
Foreigner‘s debut album produced the hits “Feels Like The First Time,” “Cold As Ice” and “Long, Long Way From Home.” The album Double Vision followed, as did a string of hits including “Urgent,” “Juke Box Hero” and “Waiting For A Girl Like You.” Those songs helped give Foreigner‘s next album, 4, its impressive run at No. 1 on the Billboard chart.
At the zenith of ’80s sound, Foreigner‘s fifth album, Agent Provocateur, gave the world the No. 1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is.” This musical milestone followed the record-breaking song “Waiting For A Girl Like You.”
A VIP package for $250 will include one premium reserved ticket, a special question-and-answer session with band members, official VIP badge, photo opportunity with the band and several other perks.
Refer to https://pepperentertainment.com/covid-19 measures regarding this event.
