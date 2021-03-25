The annual Red Brick Road Food Truck & Art Festival will return to downtown Enid after a year off on Saturday.
Enid Event Company’s annual festival, from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. on the 200 block of East Maple, will host 20 food trucks and other food vendors, around 15 artists and artisans, and live music from nine performers. These lists are all available on Enid Event Company’s Facebook page.
There is a $2 entry fee to get into the festival. Children under 8 are free. Well-behaved pets on leashes are welcome.
Leonardo’s Children’s Museum will have Adventure Quest open for festival guests at no charge until 5 p.m.
Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, and Enid Event Company encourages masks and social distancing.
Festival coordinator Tammy Wilson said she was grateful to be having the festival after canceling last year’s because of the COVID-19 pandemic, when she said everything was up in the air for so long.
New daily COVID cases have been trending down in Garfield County and the state since January.
Wilson’s company, which she said lost over 51% in revenue from March-December 2020, was one of over 20 local, self- or family-owned businesses that received COVID relief entrepreneurship grants from the Enid Regional Development Alliance.
ERDA reported these businesses received an average $8,267.71 in funding allocated by the city of Enid, to cover fixed monthly expenses such as rent, utilities, foods and maintenance costs.
“As it was for so many businesses, it was crippling, and an event company isn’t something you can adapt to do from home. What I do rely on the gathering of people, so that pretty well put everything to a screeching halt,” Wilson said in a Facebook message Thursday. “It’s all still weird, but it’s starting to sort of feel normal-ish again.”
She will continue planning mostly outdoor events “just in case,” she said.
