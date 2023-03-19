ENID, Okla. — Enid is a special place for aviation enthusiasts, with Vance Air Force Base planes gracing the skies daily and Woodring Regional Airport providing a home for both military and civilian pilots alike.
Woodring also serves as the location of a fly-in breakfast, with planes coming to town from around the region on the third Saturday of every month.
From 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Barnstomers Restaurant hosted the latest fly-in breakfast, although the early morning temperatures resulted in a lower turnout of planes flying in.
Maurice Coulter flew in Saturday morning, making the 30-minute flight from his home near Wichita, Kan. He said he has been flying for 12 years, and has taken part in the fly-in breakfast at Woodring Airport for a few years.
“I usually bring a passenger, but this morning, no friends wanted to get out in this cold winter weather,” he joked.
Coulter flew a light-sport aircraft that was made in the Ukraine to Woodring, and said he tries to get to as many fly-in events as he can, weather permitting.
“There is a fly-in literally every weekend somewhere within an hour’s flight,” Coulter said.
Keston Cook, director of Woodring Regional Airport, said the fly-in breakfast has taken place for about 15 years, and said the community events that take place at the airport are a way to provide ways to help the community.
“Just like other parts of the city, we try to help out the community where we can. And one of the things we can do is open it up on the weekends is get some planes out here and get people out from the city and introduce them to aviation,” Cook said. “And to just let them know, first of all, that we’re out here. Some people don’t know that Enid has an airport and that we’re the size that we are, and we’ve got a good restaurant out here, and we just try to make that asset known to people.”
With the support of the community for Vance and for Woodring, Cook said people in Enid have many opportunities to indulge their interest in aviation.
“Here in Enid, we’re incredibly luck that we have as much support as we do, both from Vance Air Force Base and for the airport out here,” Cook said. “So it’s a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to come out and see aviation and get interested in it. I might be a little bit biased, but I think planes are cool to everybody, it doesn’t matter how old you are or the size of the airplane, they’re always cool. So it’s awesome for little kids to come out and see that and get interested in aviation.”
Woodring is set to undergo renovations in the coming months, which will result in less space for aircraft to be parked. Cook said the fly-in breakfasts will still take place, although one ramp at the airport will be closed and there will be more military aircraft parked at Woodring, as well.
Woodring Regional Airport is located at 1026 S. 66th, and the Barnstormers Restaurant is located in the terminal building.
