ENID, Okla. — Independent films from across the country will be feature during the ninth FLY Film Festival on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5, 2023, in Enid.
The festival will be at Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence.
“The best part of the festival for me is seeing all the filmmakers network and interact with our community. Oklahomans are so friendly, so I love that we can share that with filmmakers from across the nation and create lasting connections,” said Charlet Ringwald, treasurer of FLY.
The current board of directors is excited to once again bring filmmakers and the Enid community together, she said.
FLY Film Festival is a two-day event filled with feature-length and short films.
The festival will be screening features such as “Hell Hath No Fury,” “Thank you, Amelia Earhart,” “Eldritch, USA” and “The Doc.”
One of FLY’s nominees for Best Oklahoma Feature is “Expunged.” This feature tells the story of Nick Farrell, a changed man for Christ who tries to make amends with people who he has hurt in the past, but it doesn’t always go well. Old deeds still haunt him, and even in sharing the gospel, an old restraining order gets him thrown back in prison. But Nick makes the best of it. Following the 9:30 p.m. Friday screening will be a Q&A with the director and producers.
Screenings will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Gaslight. The first block features “The End,” “Compulsive,” “Scene 12 — My Husband is the Devil,” “Summer Eclipse,” “Hotel Babel,” “Mermagic” and “Baseball With Dad.”
The 10 a.m. block will feature “Miracle in the Valley.” The 11:45 a.m. block will feature “Rage, Fear, Love,” “Psychiatric,” “The 4th Well” and “Not Typical.” The 1:30 p.m. block features “Your Supplies & Beyond,” “Blood Victims,” “Paralyzed” and “C.R.U.I.S.I.N.G. Beyond Color.” The 3:15 p.m. screening is “Ocean City Monster Building.”
The 4:45 p.m. block features “Sheoi,” “A Woman and an Envelope,” “Slings and Arrows,” “CUFFED” and “The Lesson.” The 5:45 p.m. screenings are “When Desegregation Came to Sand Springs” and “L.I.F.E.: It’s Wonderful.” Showings at 6:45 p.m. are “Local Only — The Big, Little Pub,” “La Telarana,” “Grass Roots” and “Leak.”
“Eldritch, USA” will be screened at 7:45 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule includes another full day of films, starting at 9 a.m. with screenings of “Sacrament,” “Distance,” “Ms. Rossi 2: Ms Rossi Takes the Cake,” “Turn About” and “Cookie Cutters: A Sweet Tradition.” Screenings at 10 a.m. will be “Hell Hath No Fury” and “Chuck.”
The noon screening will be “Feet,” followed at 1:45 p.m. by “Where is Bones?” and “The Doc.” Screenings at 3:30 p.m. will be “Kronos,” “Fragile and Damaged,” “Future Tense” and “Wisher Maddox.”
Screenings at 5:45 p.m. will be “The People’s House: The Story of the Oklahoma State Capitol,” “Cheese Sisters,” “Motel” and “Floor 14 ‘Avarice’.”
The final screening will be “Thank you, Amelia Earhart” at 7:15 p.m., with the awards ceremony to follow at 9 p.m.
Since 2014, FLY has brought “Films Like Yours” to the Enid community and provided a place for filmmakers and audience members to meet and mingle, Ringwald said.
Event passes are $10 per day or $20 for both days. Passes can be purchased on FLY’s FilmFreeway page, filmfreeway.com/FLYFilmFestival/tickets, or at the door both Friday and Saturday.
For information go to the FLY Film Festival Facebook page or https://flyfilmfestival.art/.
