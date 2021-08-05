ENID, Okla. — The FLY Film Festival is back in Enid — and in person — for its 2021 edition.
The last time the festival was held in person was in 2018. It wasn’t held in 2019, and it was virtual last year.
The event will begin with a morning mingle at 8:30 a.m. Friday, with the final movie showing at 4 p.m. that day. Saturday will begin with a mingle at 9:30 a.m., with festivities concluding with an awards ceremony at 5 p.m. and afterparty following. All events will be at Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence, with the afterparty being held at Enid Brewing Co., 126 S. Independence.
Those who wish to attend virtually can still do so with a $15 pass. Passes to attend at Gaslight Theatre are $10 per day or $15 for both days.
One of the films being featured at this year’s FLY Film Festival, and one of the nominees for Best Oklahoma Feature, is “Black Wall Street Burning.” The film is a retelling of the Tulsa Race Massacre. It will be shown at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
“We are honored to be able to screen this film, especially on the 100th year anniversary of the massacre. We hope to educate and enlighten our community about this massacre that impacted so many of our fellow Oklahomans," said Charlet Ringwald, treasurer of FLY. “We will also have a Q&A discussion with the filmmakers and guests after the screening.”
Ringwald said the film festival gives Main Street Enid a chance to showcase the city.
“The majority of people who attend our festival are filmmakers and the people who are involved in the films that we show,” Ringwald said. “We’ve had people from like New Jersey come, most of our filmmakers are from Texas, come, of course the other ones throughout Oklahoma, they come out.
“... So it just gives an opportunity for people to come see Enid, and every year they come they see how Enid’s changed.”
Ringwald said it was fitting to hold the FLY Film Festival at Gaslight because of its function as a live theater and movie theater over the years.
“So, we thought, what better way to celebrate than by showing movies in this theater that’s 100 years old, and that’s the history of this place?” she said.
Tickets to the FLY Film Festival are available online at https://julafoundation.wixsite.com/jula/fly.
