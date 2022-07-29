Filmmakers once again will be able to showcase their independent films in downtown Enid during the FLY Film Festival.
The two-day event, from Aug. 5-6, features dozens of films at Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence.
Charlet Ringwald, treasurer of FLY, said the film festival — now in its eighth year — helps bring recognition to Enid.
“With FLY, a majority of the people that show up and attend our festival are the filmmakers and the artists who are part of the films,” Ringwald said. “So we get a lot of people from out of town, from out of state, even from out of the country. ... It’s nice to be able to show off our community to these visitors and there’s a really great economic impact there because these filmmakers, they come back.”
One film that will be featured this year is “The Battle of Honey Springs.” The documentary tells the story of the Civil War battle for control of Indian Territory and the fate of slavery west of the Mississippi.
“This year, we’re happy to provide a special screening of Oklahoma’s own, ‘The Battle of Honey Springs’ documentary. Directed by Bryan Beasley, this film has already made an impact at other festivals across the country, and is also set to air on PBS,” said Warren Gavitt, president of FLY, in a press release. “Following the screening will be a Q&A with the director, producers and historians of the film.”
The festival starts with a mingle at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Gaslight Theatre, followed by the first bloc of films at 10:45 a.m.: “The Voice of Henriette,” “10 Minutes,” “Garden Spells,” “Into,” “Cattle Market Without Cattles,” “Yesteryear” and “Monster in a Box.” At noon, the film “Before Breaker Wakes” will be shown, followed by “True Believer” at 2:30. The fourth screening bloc, at 3:45 p.m., features “The Times We Were Living In,” “Prom Night — Foreign Affairs,” “Name to the Face” and “Vessel.” The fifth screening bloc, at 5 p.m., includes “Sincere,” “Death’s Door” and “Hold Your Applause.”
Then, at 7:30 p.m., will be the screening of “The Battle of Honey Springs,” followed by a Q&A session.
On Saturday, Aug. 6, the first screening bloc begins at 10:15 a.m. with “Paradise,” “W.U.B.L.O.,” “L.I.F.E. P’s & Q’s,” “Playing the Game,” “Night Terror” and “Strawberry Toast.” The second screening bloc at 11:30 a.m. features “Warren’s Gold,” “Jane” and “A Gift for All Ages.” At 1:30 p.m., “The Dental Plan” will be shown, followed at 3:10 p.m. by “Every Good Piece,” “A Little Dead,” “Rainbow,” “Life on the Fast Track,” “Floor 14” and “Outside World.” At 4:30 p.m., “Texas AF” will be shown, followed at 7 p.m. with “Bird Lady,” “9:02 in OKC,” “Stone Free,” “Fresh to Frightening” and “I Mustache You.” The awards ceremony will be after the final showing.
“We probably have ... over 50% of the people coming back are ones who’ve been a part of the festival before,” Ringwald said. “Even if they hadn’t submitted a film, they’ll still come back just to be a part of the community. That’s the point of it, is to have filmmakers and other artists come together and mingle and talk about their projects and get those connections.
“Film festivals are about networking for theses filmmakers. That’s why we have them. They’re able to show their movie and meet other people who are like-minded.”
Passes for the FLY Film Festival can be purchased for $10 per day or $15 for both days. They can be purchased at filmfree way.com/FLYFilmFestival/tickets.
For more information, go to flyfilm festival.art.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.