OKLAHOMA CITY — Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd has been named the 2023 Oklahoma Association of School Administrators District 3 Superintendent of the Year.
Floyd will be recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration (CCOSA) summer leadership conference June 14-16, 2023.
“Leadership is about building community, cultivating and empowering other leaders and focusing on student success,” said Dr. Pam Deering, CCOSA/OASA executive director. “These school leaders have led through many challenges. They have worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for students to learn, grow and realize their full potential. Dr. Floyd is among the best of Oklahoma administrators. We are excited and proud to recognize these outstanding leaders who represent the next level in school leadership. They are courageous leaders.”
OASA annually recognizes outstanding administrators who demonstrate successful experience in top level educational administration; have a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education; can inspire and motivate people and give support and recognition for the contributions of others; have a record that evidences professional and personal growth; and have the ability to speak for education on all levels with emphasis on the district level, according to its press release announcing Floyd's designation.
OASA has 20 districts that consist of multiple counties. Eligible OASA members are nominated and selected by their peers in their OASA district.
Floyd, who retires at the end of June, has served as superintendent for the Enid district since 2014.
He said it is “truly an honor to receive this award” twice in the span of the nine years while at Enid, the first time being in the 2016-17 school year.
“I work daily with outstanding educators, colleagues, and leaders,” Floyd said. “It will be bittersweet when I retire … I sincerely thank everyone who has helped make EPS successful and helped make it a great place to work and educate kids!”
Under Floyd’s leadership, EPS passed a $92.8 million bond election in 2016 and was named a Model District for Concurrent Enrollment and Community Partnerships, receiving the District of Distinction Award from the national District Administration journal. Floyd also developed comprehensive districtwide strategic plan with involvement of more than 1,000 community members.
Prior to coming to Enid, he served 14 years as superintendent in Stephenville, Texas. He earned a doctorate from Texas A&M University-Commerce, a master’s degree from the University of Texas-Permian Basin and a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.