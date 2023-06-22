ENID, Okla. — Retiring Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd was named Tuesday, June 20, 2023, as superintendent of Blue Ridge Independent School District in Blue Ridge, Texas.
He was announced as the lone finalist, and now, according to rules in Texas, his hiring will be official in 21 days.
“I’m really surprised this happened. I planned to be an adjunct professor and work part time but things fell into place,” Floyd said.
Blue Ridge is 32 miles north of Plano. The enrollment of the Blue Ridge district is close to 900 students.
The good news for Floyd is he purchased a home 30 minutes north of his family in Plano and his new job in Blue Ridge is only 20 minutes farther north from his new home.
Floyd said he did not leave Enid for another superintendent job but to be closer to his new grandson.
“This is just how it worked out,” he said. “After taking some time to think about it, I still feel excited about being a superintendent because I have more I can do.”
Floyd said he has enjoyed living in Enid and being part of Enid Public Schools. He came to Enid in 2014 and immediately started developing a strategic plan for the school system.
“It was a road map for the school and the future of education in Enid,” he said.
It was very inclusive of the community, parents and business leaders, and Floyd said there were a thousand people if not more involved in the process. The strategic plan came up with seven broad goals, leading to the feasibility of planning a bond issue. In February 2016, a $90.23 million bond issue was passed.
Floyd said he made 98 presentations on the bond issue.
“I think the improvements to the Enid Public Schools made the community proud,” Floyd said.
His favorite projects were the two marquee items of the bond issue — the gymnasium and the performing arts center.
“They are state of the art and have added so much to the enthusiasm in our school,” he said. “Success breeds success, and so many students have taken advantage of these facilities, along with the city of Enid.”
Floyd said he is glad the Oklahoma Legislature came up with pay raises for teachers and is pleased it is a tiered system based on years of teaching. He has been a longtime advocate of treating teachers as professionals and paying them appropriately.
He said he does not support merit pay.
“I do not believe this will work, and I don’t know where it has worked,” Floyd said.
He questions how it could ever be equitable and fair for all teachers.
Floyd also has worked with local colleges to find ways to fast-track teacher education and get more teachers into the classroom. He has focused attention on getting teacher aides and paraprofessionals into the classroom as full-time teachers with college degrees.
One of his big concerns, he said, is the direction education seems to be moving in Oklahoma.
“We have to keep public education out of partisan politics,” Floyd said.
Getting caught up in politics, he said, gets education stuck in the middle and painted in broad strokes with issues not relevant in the schools. He said he has some concerns with the rhetoric thrown around that does not value teachers.
“We have many great teachers who go to school every day and do a great job teaching our kids,” he said.
He said he doesn’t think the atmosphere will be much different in Texas. Floyd started as a teacher in Texas more than 37 years ago and now he will finish his career in Texas.
“I became a teacher because I was influenced and taught by great mentors who I am thankful for being a part of my life,” he said.
He said he values teaching as an important career and will continue in administration for a few more years.
“I have no idea when I will retire, especially now when I am close to my family, but I have retired before and will again someday,” he said.
