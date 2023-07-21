By Tanner Holubar
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. —
Enid Regional Development Alliance’s Executive Director Charlene Flanery submitted her resignation to the Board of Directors this week.
Flanery joined ERDA in February, after having been executive director of Blackwell Industrial Authority and Blackwell Economic Development for six years.
Matt Parrish, president of the ERDA Board of Directors, said Flanery had family commitments to take care of, and had been commuting from the Blackwell area. She submitted her resignation Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
“So it was an amicable parting ways, and we certainly wish her the best. She’s a good economic developer, and she’ll do a good job wherever she chooses to end up,” Parrish said.
Even though Flanery had been with ERDA for just a few months, Parrish said she had done great work in her time as executive director.
“She understands the position very, very well,” Parrish said. “She understands how economic development works as far as working with the different agencies that are required to make things happen. And everyone here was very impressed with her work.”
A special meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, during which Parrish said the Board of Directors will find what the next step is.
“Charlene embraced her role as the executive director and was quickly a leader in many business and community projects,” ERDA stated in a press release. “She was very effective working closely with the city of Enid, the business community and the community at large.”
Enid Mayor David Mason, in the release, said “Charlene’s input and expertise on joint projects has been invaluable. I’ve really enjoyed working with Charlene and wish her great success in the future. I enjoyed working with Charlene and wish her the best and know that ERDA and the city will find another great leader to fill that role soon.”
