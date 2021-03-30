Five80 Coffeehouse’s owner has abandoned plans to build outdoor amenities behind the downtown Enid business.
Wednesday’s city of Enid Board of Adjustment meeting to rule on an appeal objecting to Five80’s building permit has been canceled as a result, officials said Tuesday.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said owner Jeremiah Herrian requested the permit be pulled Monday because he wouldn’t be proceeding with a project to build outdoor seating and a bathroom behind Five80, at 122 E. Randolph.
“I thought that (plan) was very generous of him and hope that’s perceived that way in the community,” Gilbert said Tuesday morning.
The Board of Adjustment was to decide if the planned area would have constituted a shelter, which would have violated downtown land use under current Enid municipal code.
Dee Plummer, of Hans Plummer PLLC, had submitted the appeal to the city’s permit approval on Jan. 19, after a recommendation from City Attorney Carol Lahman to Enid attorney Clint Claypole several days before. Plummer did not return messages asking for comment on the cancellation Tuesday.
Herrian, director of Forgotten Ministries, said outdoor seating had long been planned for Five80, but also would fill the gap for Enid’s homeless community left by the Breezeway area’s closure.
He said in a January city commission meeting that much of Five80’s regular clientele is homeless. Forgotten Ministries also had offered the coffeehouse as a day area for its overnight shelter residents.
