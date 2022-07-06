Enid News & Eagle
The musical duo Five Year Gap will take the stage for its Full Moon Concert debut next week in Tonkawa.
Audience members will be treated to Ciara Brooke and Brody Farrow’s original music, along with classic pop and rock covers, during the concert set for Wednesday, July 13, in Tonkawa Centennial Park at 301 E. Grand, according to a release from Northern Oklahoma College.
Siblings Brooke, on vocals, and Farrow, on drums, are five years apart in age but are more like twins in many ways. Brooke was always singing and entertaining in her youth, although Farrow didn’t get into music until middle school. In adulthood, their relationship evolved from being brother and sister into becoming best friends, according to NOC.
Their band, Five Year Gap, was born in January 2021, after the siblings were living together during the COVID-19 pandemic and making music from their home studio.
“Listening to their music, you immediately realize Ciara and Brody see the world in a distinctly refreshing way and are willing to try different things to bring the message across,” said Steve Scott, of Ponca City Monthly. “I also hear their songs as fostering a healing energy that gives people hope and courage.”
The free, family-friendly concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Heart in the Park Pavilion. Since bench seating in the park is limited, the public is invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Pets on leashes are welcome, and restroom facilities are located across the street in the Santa Fe Depot. The evening concludes with the traditional group howl at the full moon.
North Central Oklahoma Arts Council and Heart in the Park Committee of the Tonkawa Historical Society sponsor the free monthly concerts from May to October on the night of the full moon. Next month’s Full Moon Concert is scheduled for Aug. 11.
In case of inclement weather or for more information, check for Full Moon Concert updates online or on Facebook at https://heartinthepark.org/ and on NCOAC Facebook at www.facebook.com/TonkawaArts/.
