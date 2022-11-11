ENID, Okla. — Dewey King was taken by surprise Friday evening.
The Korean War veteran had no idea he would receive the U.S. Army Korea Legacy Veteran of the Year Award on Veterans Day.
King was one of five veterans honored for their military service and sacrifices during the annual Legacy Award ceremony, presented by Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park and the city of Enid.
“I was surprised — real surprised,” he said. “Veterans Day, to me, means dedication. If it hadn’t been for everybody who’s served, then we wouldn’t have a country.”
The four other veterans presented with a Legacy Award were William “Bill” Parker, H.B. Evans, Charles “Chuck” DeBellevue and Christina Hopper.
King, who joined the 189th Field Artillery Regiment in 1951, began his training at the armory on East Elm in Enid and continued his military education at Camp Chaffee, Ark., and Fort Hood, Texas. He went on to serve in the military for six years as a gunner, retiring as a sergeant first class.
“With the rededication of the Korean War Memorial in August of 2022, there is no better man to accept a nation’s thanks for the men and women of the Korean War,” said Enid Police Department Chief Bryan Skaggs, who presented the award to King.
David Rule presented the U.S. Army Legacy Veteran of the Year Award to 98-year-old Parker, who began his training at Fort Sill and fought on D-Day during World War II — the first man on Omaha Beach.
Rule said Parker and other soldiers walked 600 miles across France through cold nights, sleet, snow and ice and saw the wounded who sat down to rest under a tree, frozen to death. Parker wore a six shooter handgun on his hip “like John Wayne did in the movies” and used it every time he went into a building or dug-out.
The troops went days without food or water, and Parker was wounded twice.
“He was proud of what they did, but not of the things they had to do,” Rule said.
Parker said he went into the military as a private, but by the second day, he was a sergeant. When he was discharged, Parker was a tech sergeant, and he went home to his wife of 73 years, Colleen.
In addition to his Legacy Award, Parker also received the French Legion of Honor, which was established in 1802 and is the highest distinction in France, from Grant Moak, Honorary French Consul.
Veterans Day, Parker said, means a lot to him.
“All veterans need to be recognized, because they give a lot of their time, and sometimes, their lives,” Parker said.
Evans, who was a flight engineer on a B-24 with the 93rd Bomb Group of the 8th Air Force, during World War II, was presented the U.S. Army Air Corps Legacy Veteran of the Year Award by Col. Jay Johnson, 71st Flying Training Wing commander at Vance Air Force Base.
Evans, who recently turned 100, said he joined the Army Air Corps after Pearl Harbor and was a sergeant when he came home in 1945, saying he has a lot of people, including family, to remember every Veterans Day.
“Somebody said to me, ‘You’re a hero,’ and I said, ‘No, I’m not a hero,’” Evans said. “I see the heroes on TV who lost limbs, and most of my crew are all under white crosses. … The true heroes are them.”
Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William Schwertfeger presented the U.S. Air Force Legacy Veteran of the Year Award to retired Col. DeBellevue, “America’s top ace of the Vietnam War” and the last ace to serve on active duty in the U.S. Air Force.”
Born in Louisiana, DeBellevue joined the Air Force in 1968 at 23 years old because he “wanted to fly.” He later made history by scoring six aerial victories against North Vietnamese MiGs, garnering him the distinction of becoming the first weapon systems officer to earn the title of ace.
“(Serving in the military) was always interesting,” he said. “I got to do things I never thought I’d do. I got jobs I didn’t want, but failure is not an option, because if you fail, then your whole unit fails. … The military is a team sport, and it wasn’t me so much as it was a team.”
DeBellevue retired from the military in 1998 and has since been inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame and received the Congressional Gold Medal and many other honors.
“It’s an honor to be recognized,” he said after receiving the award Friday. “They’re not just honoring me — they’re honoring all of us.”
Enid Mayor George Pankonin presented the Lifetime Achievement Legacy Award to Hopper, who said she was commissioned in 1998 after God led her down the path to serve while she was in college.
“I’ve never looked back,” she said. “I’ve loved my career.”
As a former U.S. Air Force F-16 combat and instructor pilot and first officer at Delta Airlines, Lt. Col. Hopper, an Enid resident, has more than 2,500 hours in fighter and trainer aircraft and was one of the first Black female fighter pilots.
During the early years of the Iraq War, Hopper, who is credited as the first Black female fighter pilot to fight in a major war, flew more than 50 combat missions in an F-16 as a member of the Air Force.
“Christina has been blazing a historic trail for women in aviation since she earned her pilot wings over 20 years ago at Vance Air Force Base, where she is now a Reserve T-38C instructor pilot with the 5th Flying Training Squadron,” Pankonin said.
Receiving the award, Hopper said, was an incredible honor and humbling, especially after hearing the stories of King, Parker, Evans and DeBellevue.
Veterans Day for Hopper brings up a lot of emotions and feelings, and she said ultimately, it means honoring and recognizing service and sacrifice.
“Service and sacrifice are a huge part of it, and I’ve lost some very dear friends in the process … so I think the story of sacrifice is, yes, we do give up our time with families, and yes, we do give up opportunities to make our own choices about where we live and what jobs we’re going to do sometimes,” she said, “but ultimately, I feel like when you see that level of sacrifice and you see people doing it alongside you, it just makes you willing to keep stepping up and to keep to keep serving.”
In addition to the Legacy Awards, a pinning ceremony was held for veterans of the Vietnam War in attendance, and a dedication ceremony for the Huey helicopter the Wall of Honor acquired earlier this year was held.
A parade and other military-themed activities and themes, food trucks and interactive displays begins at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Enid.
“The Huey, the Workhorse of Vietnam” exhibit, like the recently unveiled “Heroes of the Heartland,” will remain at Stride Bank Center for viewing during Saturday’s activities.
