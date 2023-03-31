Ronnie Eckhardt, 70, is heading into retirement after working for Garfield County District 3 for 48 years as a bulldozer operator. A retirement party was held Friday for Eckhardt at the county barn near Drummond.
Now entering retirement, Eckhardt said he never expected to work for the county for so long.
"Nope, not at all, not all," he said laughing.
He said at one point, he thought working in one place for so long wasn't something he'd ever do.
"We went to a deal in Oklahoma City one year and they were giving awards for people who had been there 40 years," Eckhardt said. "I thought, 'Who in their right mind would here for that long?' but I did."
Eckhardt grew up in Waukomis, and said he enjoyed working with a lot of great people over the years.
"I just enjoyed it. I enjoyed the people I work with," Eckhardt said. "It was good, and it was fun. I enjoyed working here. I've met a lot of people I like."
He said he's got grandkids in the area, as well as in Stillwater and Bartlesville, and he and his wife, who has been retired for five years, will spend as much time as possible with family.
"Nothing is definite yet," Eckhardt said. "Spending time with the grandkids, that's the main thing."
District 3 County Commissioner Clarence Maly lived across the street from Eckhardt for years, and came to work with him once he became commissioner in January. Maly said Eckhardt will be difficult to replace.
"It's a lot of dedication on his part. And he shows up every day, does his job with no complaints," Maly said. "I love him. I don't know how I'm going to replace him, that's my biggest deal. He's a good guy. It's going to be hard to fill his shoes. I enjoyed working with him. I tried to talk him out of it, but he turned 70 last week and said he was going to be done. That's why we decided to throw a party for him."
Maly said he has worked with Waukomis Fire Department for the past 38 years, and considers that to be a long time, and shows how much of an impact Eckhardt made by working with the county for so long.
"He's going to be missed. He's just like a bad penny, he just turns up all the time," Maly said laughing.
Roy Mack, who was a road foreman for Eckhardt for 12 years, said Eckhardt always was in an hour early, making coffee and waiting on everyone else to arrive. He said Eckhardt's experience will be missed.
"He will be missed, because he knew basically everything about years, and years and years of it," Mack said. "Some of us have been here for 12 years and think that's a long time, but it ain't. He could tell you about back when they did a road this way and why they did it that way. Also about some of the improvements were made, because we had to figure out how to do it."
Mack also joked that Eckhardt could work another 10-15 years if he wanted to do so.
"He shows up every day and does his job. He takes a lot of joking from everybody," Mack said. "Everybody gives him a hard time, we'll miss that for sure. He's a good guy."
Scott Savage, former District 3 commissioner, worked with Eckhardt for 16 years before being elected. He said Eckhardt was always a reliable man to work with.
"Ronnie was always one of those guys you could depend on," Savage said. "He was going to be there, and he was going to do what you asked him to."
Savage said he at one point needed a new road foreman, and asked Eckhardt if he would do it, who resisted at first.
"I asked Ronnie, I said, 'Ronnie, do you want to be my road foreman?' I said you know more about all this, and he said, 'Oh, no, I'm not going to tell those guys what to do.' I said, 'Ronnie, you'd be good, you can buck up and tell the guys what they need to do,'" Savage said.
