The newspaper received more than a dozen responses to the call for interest in the advisory board. Five people from different backgrounds and perspectives have been selected. The board will meet monthly to discuss topic areas the newspaper needs to addresses as well as information needs that are being unmet.
“The advisory board will guide and inform Enid News & Eagle staff on local coverage. They will help us select story angles and topics that need to be covered, and help connect us to sources and resources,” said Cindy Allen, publisher and editor for the News & Eagle. “We are thankful for their interest and their passion about Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, and our staff looks forward to working with them.”
Meet the Enid News & Eagle Community Advisory Board:
Roy “Fig” Newton — Retired Air Force and current trustee with Vance Development Authority.
Newton grew up in southern Michigan in the small town of Clinton. An athlete in high school, he entered the Air Force in 1965, serving just shy of 21 years before retiring. He met his wife when he was stationed at Vance Air Force Base, and they were married for 50 years. She passed away just after their 50th anniversary.
He completed his master’s degree in psychology and became an instructor for NWOSU, retiring in 2007. He married Jana Harvey, and combined they have five children and 12 grandchildren. He is an elder at Central Christian Church and a board member for the Air Force Association local chapter.
“One particular reason I’d like to serve on this board is that since my retirement from the Air Force in 1985, Enid has been very good to me, and I need to start giving back to the community,” he said.
Cynthia Stevison — Member of Enid Faith Ways Church and author of “The Tree of Happiness: Seven Practical Steps for Educating, Empowering and Encouraging Others with Mental Illness.”
Stevison has served on several nonprofit boards over the years. She advocates for social justice and equality. Her interests include community development, leadership development, homelessness, economic justice, social justice, criminal justice, universal health care and gardening.
She earned her bachelor of science degree in business administration from Northwestern Oklahoma State University. She resides in Enid with her family.
“I hope that by being on the advisory board, we can promote and engage in community discussions and recommendations to enhance communication in our community.”
Grant Mason — agronomist with Wheeler Brothers Grain Co.
Mason was born in Altus and moved to Enid during high school. He attended Pioneer High School, graduating in 2009. He then attended Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa and Northwestern Oklahoma State University, where he played baseball.
He obtained his undergraduate degree from Oklahoma State University and then completed his ranch management degree at Texas Christian University. While in college, he met his wife, Kalli, who is a teacher at Chisholm Elementary School. They have been married five years and have one son and another on the way this summer.
Since college, he has worked for Wheeler Brothers as an agronomist covering most of Northwest Oklahoma. He is a member of the Oklahoma Agriculture Leadership Program, Oklahoma Grain and Feed, Grand National Quail Club and is on the board for EJRT.
“I love Enid and Northwestern Oklahoma, and I believe that as young people move back to rural areas, it is imperative that they serve their community,” he said.
Jonathan Waddell — Air Force veteran and chief contracting office representative for information technology at Vance Air Force Base.
Waddell just completed four years of service on the Enid City Commission. Originally from Tacoma, Wash., he and his family settled in Enid in 2013 after spending 15 years in the Air Force serving all over the world.
Waddell is married with four children. He has served on and chaired multiple boards and committees, including the Community Development Block Grant Committee, Enid Regional Development Authority, Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Enid Communications Board.
Karen R. Hickman — professor and director of the Environmental Science Program, Ferguson College of Agriculture, Oklahoma State University.
Hickman lives in Enid and commutes to the OSU campus, where she teaches a variety of undergraduate and graduate courses for freshman research scholars, senior environmental sciences capstone and ecology of invasive species.
She currently serves as board member and former president of the Enid Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, president of the Oklahoma Invasive Plant Council, Oklahoma Section of the Society for Range Management, and previously served on the board of directors for the International Society for Range Management.
She was appointed in 2020 by Gov. Kevin Stitt to represent Oklahoma on the Western Governors Association Western Invasive Species Council. She and her husband, Greg Banse, who has retired from the Air Force and U.S. Postal Service, also farm and ranch with their nephew in Woods and Alfalfa counties where she was raised.
“Through my years living in Northwest Oklahoma, I have always enjoyed reading the Enid News & Eagle to follow sports, music, agriculture markets and local events/happenings,” Hickman said.
“My goal for serving on the board is simply to contribute my network of resources to emphasize the importance of providing interesting news for a wide Northwest Oklahoma readership.”
