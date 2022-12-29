Classes for older adults and seniors who want to be more active and for those who want to increase their balance will begin next month in Enid and other towns in Northwest Oklahoma.
The Stay Active & Independent for Life (SAIL) program will be held from 10-11 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from Jan. 10 through Feb. 16 at First Presbyterian Church, 501 W. Maine, in Enid; and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday from Jan. 9 through Feb. 16 via Zoom.
Tai Chi for Better Balance will be held from 1-2 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday from Jan. 9 through Feb. 15 at the Alva Public Library, 504 Seventh, in Alva; from 3-4 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday from Jan. 9 through Feb. 15 at Cherokee Public Library, 123 S. Grand, in Cherokee; and from 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from Jan. 10 through Feb. 16 at First United Methodist Church, 401 W. Randolph, in Enid.
Stay Active & Independent
Performing exercise that improves strength, balance and fitness is critical for staying active and reducing the risk of falls. SAIL, a fitness program for older adults that can be done sitting down or standing up, was designed with those principles in mind.
Each class includes warm-ups, stretching, cardio, balance and strengthening exercises, as well as time to cool down. SAIL can help improve balance and posture, strengthen muscles, improve quality of sleep, enhance stamina, increase energy levels, relieve stress, improve cardiovascular functions and lower high blood pressure.
Classes are free, but registration is recommended to guarantee spots as space is limited. If registering for the SAIL classes offered via Zoom, a link will be provided once registration is complete.
To register for SAIL in Enid or the virtual classes, call (580) 402-9196 or email tina-ruding@ouhsc.edu.
Tai Chi for Better Balance
The movement of Tai Chi, a Chinese martial art, can help seniors reduce the risk of falling and increase balance and flexibility.
The classes teach participants ways to improve their overall mind, body and spirit through a series of slow, continuous movements, and it doesn’t matter how strong, flexible or active anyone is, as Tai Chi is designed for people at all levels of health.
Participants of Tai Chi for Better Balance will walk away with tools for improving balance and posture, strengthening muscles, improving the quality of sleep, enhancing stamina, increase energy level, relieving stress, improving cardiovascular functions, lowering high blood pressure, reducing arthritic symptoms by increasing flexibility and mobility and reducing the risk of falling and the fear of falling.
Classes are free, but registration is recommended to guarantee spots.
To register for Tai Chi for Better Balance in Alva, Cherokee or Enid, or for information, call the locations or email tina-ruding@ouhsc.edu.
Individuals can reach the Alva Public Library at (580) 237-1833; the Cherokee Public Library at (580) 596-2366; or First United Methodist Church at (580) 237-2041.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.