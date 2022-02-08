ALVA, Okla. — Sydney Endsley, a Northwestern Oklahoma State University senior speech and theatre major, will direct the first theatre production of the spring semester, “Clockwork,” at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and 18 and 2 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Herod Hall auditorium, according to a release from NWOSU.
“I have been working very hard since this past summer to get this play to where it is now,” Endsley said. “I held auditions in December so that I could have my actors prepared for when they come back in the spring. I have had a few rehearsals to get my actors where they need to be; I have also started the process of putting my set up, which is an exciting experience. I hope to have many amazing rehearsals leading up to tech week. I have such an amazing crew and cast going for me so I believe this show will be a huge success.”
Kimberly Weast, professor of theatre arts and chair of the department of fine arts, said each speech and theatre major must take the Senior Capstone course that culminates all previous courses in the speech and theatre degree. This project requires the student to develop and oversee all aspects of a theatre production.
“Our requirement for a Senior Capstone is unique,” Weast said. “This process allows the students and faculty to know that the major is qualified and capable of presenting a theatrical production with confidence while using the many skills and leadership learned from the collaboration of the speech requirements of the degree. Our Senior Capstone course is an excellent opportunity for a student to present excellence and shine brightly on the NWOSU stage.”
Admission at the door is $10 for the general public, $5 for Northwestern employees with IDs and $3 for students with current student IDs.
“I have had so much fun bringing this story to life with my cast mates and under the direction of Sydney,” said Kylee Harzman, a sophomore criminal justice major from Alva.
For more information about “Clockwork” or the theatre program, contact Weast at (580) 327-8462 or kkweast@nwosu.edu or Mickey Jordan, director of technical theatre and Herod Hall facilities manager, at (580) 327-8458 or mojordan@nwosu.edu.
