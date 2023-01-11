DRUMMOND, Okla. — First responders in the area around Major County were honored on Tuesday for their efforts battling the widespread grassfires in the spring of 2022.
Invenergy, at its recently completed Maverick Wind Energy Center near Drummond, hosted first responders to thank them for their efforts and also unveiled a new command vehicle for Major County Task Force after donating $74,409 for the vehicle.
Honored were Ames Fire Department, Fairview Fire Department, Isabella Fire Department, Cleo Fire Department, Ringwood Fire Department, Ringwood Emergency Management and Major County Emergency Management.
“We are honored to be here and contribute to this wonderful community’s future,” said Bristi Cure, vice president for renewable development with Invenergy. “One vital component of keeping our community safe is the county’s emergency response team. We are here today to honor the fire departments and emergency responders in the area to provide us with a safe place to live and work as they put their own safety on the line to protect us and our families.”
Cliff Davidson, with Ringwood Fire Department and Major County Task Force, said every task force needs a command vehicle, and the previous command vehicle for Major County Task Force was utilized for nearly 15 years. He said the new vehicle is equipped to allow them to continue to stay ahead of emergency response.
“It just allows us to call people that we need to, scout things out, just always looking for ways into places,” Davidson said.
District 27 state Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, said Invenergy has made strong efforts to find its place in the community.
“I just want to thank Invenergy. They’ve stepped in and wanted to be a part of the community,” Murdock said. “They have never faltered on donating to the fire departments. I have done several of these throughout my district, and they are always there. The fires that come through here, it’s every year. We’re going to be looking at another big fire year this year, so this donation is well appreciated.”
With a focus of helping the community as much as possible, Cure said it is important to help first responders of small communities.
“We’ve been in this community now for three or four years, so it’s exciting to be able to do something so meaningful,” Cure said. “Making sure that we are a member of the community, that’s the goal here. In any rural communities, usually it’s a pretty tight-knit group, but people also wear a lot of different hats. So our ability to kind of be able to step in and take that burden off the monetary side where they can focus on their jobs, but we can make sure they’re equipped with equipment they need, then that’s great for us.”
