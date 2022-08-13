Cherokee Strip Community Foundation has announced the first two recipients of the Work in Enid Award.
Elizabeth Bullard and Holly Romero will receive $10,000 in student loan relief over the next two years.
The initiative, launched in April, is designed to recruit new employees to Enid by offering to pay $10,000 in student loan debt for new residents who fill a job in the community.
Bullard is a dental hygienist at Healthy Smiles. She spent her undergraduate years at Northwestern Oklahoma State University and completed the dental hygienist program at the University of Oklahoma. According to a press release, Bullard decided between a position in Bartlesville or returning to Enid, her hometown.
“As a single mom, moving back to Enid was an easy decision,” Bullard said. “My parents and friends live in Enid and moving back was ideal for my son and me.”
Bullard learned about the award during her job interview.
“I wasn’t sure if I would get the award, but I am very grateful,” Bullard said in the release. “Being a single mother and having the expenses of attending dental hygiene school, this award takes a weight off my shoulder. I will be able to use funds I would have allocated for loan repayment to help provide more opportunities for my son, who is starting pre-K.”
Romero’s new role is a speech language pathologist at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. Romero is originally from California, and completed her master’s degree at the University of Central Oklahoma before moving back to California. But she always was looking for employment that would allow her to move back to Oklahoma.
“After I completed my master’s degree, I moved back to California to stay with my parents and begin working on paying off my student loans,” Romero said in the release. “I chose to attend UCO because they have one of the best programs in the country for my degree. Since I was from California, I paid out-of-state tuition, increasing the student loans I took on. My position at St. Mary’s allows me to do what I always wanted, by working in the medical field.”
Being a recipient of the award will allow Romero to become a homeowner.
“Not having to worry about student loans and mortgage payments will be beneficial and relieve stress,” Romero said in the release.
CSCF continues to accept and review applications as they are submitted. More information about the award and the application can be found at www.LiveinEnid.com.
Any individuals or companies interested in contributing to the Work in Enid Award fund can contact the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation at (580) 234-3988.
