VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — I had never stepped foot on an Air Force base before starting at the News & Eagle last summer, but since then I have been to Vance Air Force Base more times than I can remember.

One of the latest trips to the base proved to be one of the most fun experiences I have had in awhile, as I was lucky enough to fly one of the simulators that go a long way toward training pilots for combat.

Simulators at Vance greatly enhance new pilot training The simulators at Vance are the same that are used at all flight-training bases for the Air Force. They are a combination of virtual reality software tuned to meet the needs of those training to be combat pilots.

My inability to take off or land correctly in the simulator proved I have never had a future flying amongst the clouds, but being in the simulator truly felt like being in a plane. I could sit up in the seat, look out to my left or right and see the surrounding area around Enid, which is recreated in virtual reality in the simulators to help pilots learn the landmarks on the ground before they step into a cockpit and fly over those landmarks in actual reality.

I spent time trying barrel rolls while conveniently being able to ignore warnings in my virtual cockpit that would have drawn the ire of any instructor. Vertex Technologies employees were in the simulation flying different aircraft than I was, and seeing planes such as an F-16 go blazing gracefully over my head only added to the experience.

I had to focus on keeping the nose of the plane above the horizon, which proved a bit difficult as I kept being distracted by what was going on above me, below me and all around me. It was easily the most immersive, if not only, virtual reality experience that I’ve had. And what an experience it was, as I felt like I was flying an actual plane from the get-go. I got to “fly” the T-38, one of the workhorse aircraft of the training regimen, as well as a jet, which proved to be more than my limited skill on the stick could handle.

I gained a new appreciation for what it takes to become a pilot, let alone a pilot trained to fly combat missions. I have enjoyed seeing the planes from Vance flying overhead since the first day I was in Enid, and the difficulty of flying the simulators showed me those who become Air Force pilots truly are the best of the best.

Vance trains more than 300 pilots a year, and those pilots who attain that status in the Air Force will forever have my respect. It has been a joy to spend time on base learning about all the hardworking members of the Air Force, as well as civilians, who go to great lengths to help those in training to become pilots.