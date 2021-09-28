Oklahoma first lady Sarah Stitt said at Enid Rotary Club’s meeting Monday she wants to create hope-centered communities across the state.
Stitt and Chan Hellman, a professor at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa and founding director of the Hope Research Center, will launch the Hope Rising Oklahoma initiative next week with the mission of empowering people, families and communities to better their lives through the “science of hope.”
“We can say, ‘We’re no longer going to stand being a statistic. We’re no longer going to have low outcomes in education and high outcomes of addiction and incarceration.’ We are going to be a place where the next generation has a bright, hopeful future — no matter who they’re born to or where they’re from,” Stitt said.
Speaking to a full room of Rotary members, Stitt shared that when her husband Kevin Stitt became Oklahoma’s governor, she began thinking about what she wanted her own impact to be.
She knew she wanted to do something that would affect families, children, future generations in Oklahoma and individuals impacted by generational cycles of abuse, addiction, instability, mental health issues and poverty.
“If you grew up in a home that never taught you that there is a future, and you spend every day just trying to make it through your day and trying to survive, you don’t have the abilities, the tools or the vision to think about anything beyond right now or tomorrow,” she said, “and that’s where the science of hope comes in.”
The science of hope, Stitt said, is something that can be taught and learned. She read “Hope Rising: How the Science of Hope Can Change Your Life,” which was co-written by Hellman, whom she met to discuss how to implement the science of hope across Oklahoma.
Enid was the “natural start” to launch the Hope Rising Oklahoma initiative. Enid Public Schools has been implementing the science of hope and working with Hellman for two years, EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said.
Several local nonprofits and businesses also were interested in learning and implementing the science of hope, Stitt added.
“You guys have done an amazing amount of groundwork over the last five or six years of turning the ship in some of these major social issues and also in your business community,” she said.
Stitt said she hopes community members will attend the Hope Summit, which will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7 at Stride Bank Center, to learn about how the science of hope impacts outcomes in employment retention, student success and community health.
“The science of hope is not rocket science,” she said. “This is easy, and that’s why that’s one of the reasons why I think that this is going to be so impactful in our communities. ... This is something that is palatable. It is definitely easy to basically lay over your sphere of influence, and it is impactful, and you can measure the results in a short amount of time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.