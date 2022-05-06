'The Importance of Being Earnest'

Alex Johnson (Algernon Moncrieff) and Brooklyn Phillips (Gwendolen Fairfax) rehearse a scene from “The Importance of Being Earnest.” (Photo courtesy of Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center)

May 6-12

EVENT [Friday]

First Friday Fiesta!, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Food trucks, special events, stores open late and more. For more information, call (580) 234-1052.

EVENT [Friday]

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, 6:30 p.m., Garfield County Court House lawn. Adults can register for $50, children for $20 each. Annual event raises awareness for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. For more information or to register, go to bit.ly/WalkAMile2022.

EVENT [Saturday]

North Central Iris Society Iris Show, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, OSU Extension Center, 316 E. Oxford. 

THEATER [Friday-Sunday]

'The Importance of Being Earnest,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Admission is $18 for adults, $15 for military and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.gaslighttheatre.org/the-importance-of-being-earnest.html. Also May 13-14.

EVENT [Saturday]

Watermelon Campbell Memorial Open House and Model Train Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington. Admission is $5 for adults; children 6 and under free with accompanying adult. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/RailroadMuseumofOklahoma or www.facebook.com/groups/csmra.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. Individuals representing people from Enid's past will be in the village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

MUSIC [Sunday]

Violets & Roses, Feat. Rob Glaubitz, Baritone, 2 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students. To purchase, go to https://enidsymphony.org/violets-roses/.

EXHIBIT [Thru May 8]

Sugar High, 220 N. Washington. An immersive art installation that envisions people surviving on sugar and instant gratification. Admission is free. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, 1-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, go to sugarhighenid.com.

EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]

'All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains,' open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Exhibit examines how orphans used trains to migrate from the eastern U.S. to the west. Available with regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

May 13-19

THEATER [Friday-Saturday]

EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]

May 20-26

MUSIC [Friday]

Hairball, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Band plays hits from the greatest rock and roll bands, like Van Halen, KISS, Queen and more. Tickets start at $24. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com, call 855-TIX-ENID, or visit the box office.

EVENT [Saturday]

EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

