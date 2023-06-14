ENID, Okla. — More than 200 people in Enid became an audience to famed navigator Amelia Earhart, as portrayed by a Colorado woman, on Tuesday evening.
Elsa Wolff spent about one year researching and preparing to take on the role of Earhart, famously known as the first female pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, for 2023’s Summer Chautauqua.
Quoting Earhart’s own books and letters, Wolff prepared a 40-minute monologue that she delivered as Earhart to the crowd, which was transported back in time to a fictional 1936 setting as faculty and students of Purdue University — where Earhart actually worked at one point — for its duration.
Wolff, donning clothing similar to what the historical figure herself would’ve worn, detailed the life of Earhart throughout the speech, hoping that Earhart’s legacy would be remembered past her 1937 disappearance while flying an aircraft.
“What I love about this monologue is that it fills out who Amelia is beyond the fact that she disappeared,” Wolff said. “I feel so honored to be able to tell her story — not in any cartoon or superficial way — but to really try to get to the depth of what was important to Amelia and the differences she made.”
Every year, Tulsa Humanities Council chooses a theme for Oklahoma Chautauqua — with 2023’s being “American Aviation: Barnstorming to Mach-1” — and then seeks nationally-known actors/scholars to represent important historical figures within it.
Enid Summer Chautauqua is an annual, weeklong event that takes place on the grounds of the Humphrey Heritage Village at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.
Five individuals have spent a lot of time preparing to transform into famous aviators from the past.
In addition to Wolff’s portrayal of Earhart, there will also be Selene Phillips as Eula “Pearl” Carter Scott; Ilene Evans as Rose Cousins; Karen Vuranch as Jacqueline Cochran; and Doug Mishler as Chuck Yeager performing throughout the week.
In 2008, children writing a report on Earhart told Wolff, who is a longtime performer, that she looked like Earhart, and that’s why Wolff initially decided to develop the navigator as her Chautauqua persona.
“Then, I fell in love with (Earhart) even more because I really delved in deep,” Wolff said. “Like, I don’t even understand myself as well as Amelia. ... Telling someone’s story in their voice is such a serious responsibility.”
Wolff said her experiences portraying Earhart and other historical figures through Chautauqua have taught her to be curious about who people truly are beyond their surfaces — “understanding that there are stories behind” what’s seen.
“That’s the most humanitarian aspect of this — you’re stepping into someone else’s shoes and seeing why they did what they did and said and who they are,” Wolff said.
Wolff has portrayed Earhart various times — even once before in Enid’s 2017 Winter Chautauqua — and said she’s still learning new tidbits of information about Earhart.
Earhart was the first female pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean in 1932 and, three years later, the first person ever to fly solo across the Pacific Ocean from Honolulu, Hawaii, to Oakland, Calif., according to a website bearing her name.
The famous aviator, who sometimes landed airplanes in Enid and Waynoka throughout her travels, disappeared in 1937 while attempting to circumnavigate the world.
But, like she mentioned after delivering her monologue on Tuesday, Wolff hopes people remember Earhart more for her life, her accomplishments and the impact she made in the field of aviation.
“Though the mystery of her disappearance remains, I hope we haven’t missed the beauty and legacy that is Amelia Earhart,” Wolff said. “The search for Amelia is really the search for, ‘Who is Amelia?’ ... It’s about the person she is and how she inspired so many — and continues to do so. ...
“Anywhere Amelia went, she hoped to inspire people, and I like bringing that same passion and encouragement to others to pursue their own dreams.”
Daily workshops will be held at 10:30 a.m. and noon throughout the week at CSRHC, and the evening performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. with entertainment from local musicians, followed by the Chautauqua scholars taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.
The evening performances will be moved to the Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s campus in Enid in case of inclement weather or excessive heat.
Wolff is presenting two workshops this week. The first workshop, “Amelia Earhart: Final Flight into Mystery,” is at noon Wednesday, June 14, 2023,and the second one, “Women Aviators of World War II,” will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023.
To see the full schedule for the rest of the Enid Summer Chautauqua, visit https://csrhc.org/chautauqua/.
The five Chautauqua scholars performed in Tulsa last week and will be performing in Lawton next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.