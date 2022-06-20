ENID, Okla. — Enid fireworks stores are back in business for the July Fourth season, but owners say they are awaiting business during a shortage of merchandise.
Some stores have had problems with late shipments and reduced merchandise options, such as Carolyn Wagner, who owns American Fireworks, at 8401 W. Garriott.
“We were limited as to what was available. It was just an availability issue (of) what was able to make it to the distributers and then, in turn, make it to us,” Wagner said. “It’s been a tough couple of years.”
Prices also continue to climb, Wagner added, even as new ideas for fireworks have come out over the past few years.
Melody Manaham, owner of Jack Warner Fireworks Co., at 329 S. Watergate, said they are still expecting an increase of customers in late-June, as business has yet to pick up ahead of next month’s holiday.
Manaham, who has owned Jack Warner for 55 years, said most of her employees have been with her for several years themselves.
“It’s a great summer job for school teachers so that we have something to do,” Manaham said.
Oklahoma law allows for fireworks to be sold from June 15 through July 6.
