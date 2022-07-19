WATONGA, Okla. — Firefighters in Blaine County were doing back-burns Tuesday as they work to contain a wildfire that has been burning since Thursday.
“We are burning back into the fire to burn up the fuel,” Jim Shelton, Blaine County Emergency Management director, said. “We have trucks along the line, slowly advancing it toward the fire.”
The fire, which has burned nearly 10,000 acres, is located along Oklahoma 51A between County Roads 720 and 650, in the gypsum hills and Salt Creek Canyon between Hitchcock and Southard, Shelton said.
Three or four structures have been destroyed, he said, but they were older buildings and were not occupied.
Firefighters from across the state have been helping local personnel since the fire started. The Oklahoma Army National Guard has provided two helicopters to help with firefighting efforts.
Garfield County Task Force 1, which includes firefighters and units from Hunter, Waukomis and Hillsdale-Carrier and a 4,000-gallon tanker from Vance Air Force Base, headed out Tuesday morning to help with firefighting efforts, according to Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management.
Shelton said there has been an outpouring of support for firefighters, with people bringing items to the command post set up at the cafe in Southard.
“We’re OK on supplies, water and snacks,” Shelton said. “We’ve had a great showing in that area.”
He said one man came in Tuesday and gave $1,000 for fuel costs. It costs fire departments about $1,500 to $2,000 a day in fuel.
Shelton said a Venmo account has been set up for people who would like to donate. The link is https://account.venmo.com/u/HitchcockFireDepartment.
