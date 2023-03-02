ENID, Okla. — Local firefighters were able to quickly put out a Wednesday night, March 1, 2023, house fire that started after an occupant used a meat smoker to burn papers.
At 10:08 p.m. Wednesday, Enid Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Hudson Drive for the reported structure fire, according to an EFD report.
Dispatchers told responding personnel an occupant of the house was using an outside meat smoker under the porch and had caught the house on fire, with flames reportedly spreading into the attic area, the report states.
Arriving firefighters discovered smoke and flames coming out of the gable vent on the north side of the house, so they began attacking the blaze from outside, attempting to get water into the attic.
Another crew was able to access the attic area from the garage, got a quick knock-down on the fire and got control of it. Most of the fire attack was made through the attic access located within the garage ceiling, the report states.
Siding and other structural materials were removed from the north wall of the house so firefighters could get any remaining hot spots. Smoldering insulation also was removed from the attic area, as well, according to EFD.
An interview with the occupants of the house revealed that one of them was burning papers in the meat smoker under the porch and noticed that the siding and paint were beginning to catch fire. The occupant attempted to extinguish the flames for about two to four minutes before calling 911.
OG&E personnel were called to the scene to disconnect the power, as well, as serious damage to wiring above the garage area was identified, the report states.
According to EFD, the cause of the fire was unintentional, with factors contributing to it being "equipment not operated properly" and "age," as the person involved was 18 years old. The heat source was listed as radiated heat from another fire.
There were four people inside the house at the time of the fire, according to the report, but no injuries were reported.
