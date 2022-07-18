WATONGA, Okla. — Firefighters from across the state continue to battle a wildfire that has burned nearly 10,000 acres in Blaine County.
Jim Shelton, Blaine County Emergency Management director, said Monday, July 18, 2022, the fire, which has burned more than 9,800 acres, is about 30% contained and has been burning since Thursday.
It is located along Oklahoma 51A between County Roads 720 and 650, in the gypsum hills and Salt Creek Canyon between Hitchcock and Southard.
Three or four structures have been destroyed, he said, but they were older buildings and were not occupied.
The cause of the fire is not known, Shelton said, and is under investigation.
Firefighters have come from across the state to help local personnel.
Shelton said firefighters from Noble, Greer, Woods, Alfalfa, Seminole and Hughes counties were on scene Monday.
Firefighters from Major, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Roger Mills counties, as well as the Oklahoma Forestry Service and Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes also have assisted, he said.
The Oklahoma Army National Guard has provided two helicopters to help with firefighting efforts.
