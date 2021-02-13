greenbrier

 Kevin Hassler | Enid News & Eagle

Enid Fire Department personnel were called to the nursing home at Homes of Greenbrier, 1119 E. Garriott, Saturday afternoon. A pipe had broken in the sprinkler system near the front offices, according to scanner traffic between EFD officials. Firefighters reported no fire at their arrival and no residents were evacuated outside. 

