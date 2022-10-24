Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.