GRANT COUNTY, Okla. — Fire departments from across Northwest Oklahoma and even Kansas battled a large grass fire in Grant County on Sunday.
Kaleb Williams, assistant fire chief at Wakita Fire Department, said the fire was reported at 11:24 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, near County Road 780 and Harper Road and was caused by power lines slapping together in the high wind.
All fire departments in Grant County responded to the fire, Williams said, as well as Grant County’s game warden, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Alfalfa County Sheriff’s Office, task forces from Alfalfa, Garfield, Major, Woods and Kay counties and the Anthony Fire Department from Kansas.
“We had extreme danger yesterday,” Williams said Monday. “We knew it was going to be a sizable fire and that we needed to get a hold of it, so we immediately started calling and pulling resources wherever we could get them.”
Immediately, Williams said fire crews took defensive measures to stop the fire, which was about 1-mile wide at one point, and protect nearby structures, cattle and hay.
No structural losses or injuries were reported, Williams said.
Oklahoma 11 between Oklahoma 132 and Oklahoma 38 in Alfalfa County was closed for more than five hours Sunday, Williams said, and about two or three residences in the fire’s path were evacuated.
The last fire unit left the scene around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, when it started raining in the area.
“The rain came in at the perfect time and really helped us suppress this fire,” Williams said.
He estimated the fire, which traveled north about 4 or 5 miles, burned several thousand acres. On Monday, crews were out checking fire lines and hotspots, and Williams said firefighters will continue to keep their eyes on hotspots.
“If we don’t get any more rain, and we still have this wind, and as dry as we are — we do have some hotspots that we’re still keeping an eye on, because the wrong wind switch, and we could have another fire break out again,” he said. “We’re going to still be checking fire lines and trying to keep everything under wraps for several days.”
A burn ban in Grant County was extended Monday — with certain exceptions — and will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 7. Williams encouraged community members to be mindful of their actions and to call 911 if they see smoke or flames.
He also thanked the agencies involved in putting the fire out and community members for their support.
