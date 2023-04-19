Landfill fire

Enid area resident Jennifer Stevens who lives northeast of city of Enid's landfill watches the blaze that jumped from the landfill property over Southgate Road just north of the landfill and is continuing to burn northward on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Enid and area firefighters are battling the blaze.

 Photo provided | Jennifer Stevens

ENID, Okla. — Authorities are urging people to stay away from the area around the city of Enid landfill as firefighters from several departments battle a brush fire on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

"We are asking that you stay away from the area as we have fire personnel all around this area," Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management, stated in an advisory.

Firefighters, he said, are battling "a major brush fire" at the landfill, located in the 1300 block of East Southgate, between the intersections with 10th and 16th.

Firefighters from Enid, Waukomis, Drummond, Fairmont, Pioneer and Covington are on the scene, Honigsberg said.

In addition, the city of Enid closed the landfill, as well as the portion of Southgate between 10th and 16th.

