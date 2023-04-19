ENID, Okla. — Authorities are urging people to stay away from the area around the city of Enid landfill as firefighters from several departments battle a brush fire on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
"We are asking that you stay away from the area as we have fire personnel all around this area," Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management, stated in an advisory.
Firefighters, he said, are battling "a major brush fire" at the landfill, located in the 1300 block of East Southgate, between the intersections with 10th and 16th.
Firefighters from Enid, Waukomis, Drummond, Fairmont, Pioneer and Covington are on the scene, Honigsberg said.
In addition, the city of Enid closed the landfill, as well as the portion of Southgate between 10th and 16th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.