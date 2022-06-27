ENID, Okla. — An Enid business sustained significant damage after it caught fire Sunday afternoon, June 26, 2022, according to fire officials.

Cause of the blaze that started at Don’s Doors, 362 Willow Place, at 2:26 p.m. still is undetermined, Enid Fire Marshal Ken Helms said Monday morning. Since debris still is smoldering and Enid Fire Department personnel remain on scene overnight and into Monday, an official report had not been finalized as of noon Monday.

“We have limited ability to do extensive investigation because it is in danger of collapsing because it is so badly damaged,” Helms said. “We have not been able to investigate the cause of the fire."

Thousands of dollars in damage was sustained eight years ago from another fire at the facility, according to Enid News & Eagle reports.

Smoke could be seen rolling across the sky from the northeast portion of Enid Sunday afternoon before firefighters managed to contain the fire.

Helms said no firefighters or individuals have been injured in the effort to extinguish the fire.