ENID, Okla. — Enid Fire Department and Safe Kids Oklahoma will host a car seat checkup event from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at EFD’s central fire station, 410 W. Garriott.
Nationally certified technicians will be available to show how to properly install and use a child’s car sear or booster seat, said Julia Koelsch, child passenger safety coordinator for Safe Kids Oklahoma. Members of EFD will be joined by representatives of Safe Kids, including lead instructor Raquel Chisolm and three other instructors.
An appointment is required for the event and can be made by calling (405) 789-6711, extension 2401. Koelsch said there is no deadline to make an appointment.
Those who attend can learn how to install their child’s car sear or booster seat, or find out if it’s time for a change.
“We teach them how to install it properly, and then we always ask them to do the installation for us — we want them to learn,” Koelsch said. “That way, if they move the car seat to another vehicle, they know how to do it.”
Those attending must be the legal guardian of the child and must be present. Expectant mothers also can attend and learn how to install a car seat for the future, but they must be within six weeks of delivery to get a car seat at the event.
A limited number of reduced-cost, new car seats will be available for those who qualify. Proof of government assistance is required, and $15 in cash only must be provided.
COVID-19 screening and temperature checks will be done prior to the car seat checks, and masks and social distancing will be required.
This event is the first one in Enid in over a year due to COVID-19 and other factors from the past year, Fire Marshal Ken Helms said.
According to Safe Kids, road injuries are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to children in the United States. If used correctly, child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71%, and more than half of car seats are not used or installed correctly.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday prior to the event, Safe Kids representatives will be training 10 people to become a national child passenger safety technician, Koelsch said, and the certification will last for two years.
Helms said a couple of people with EFD have been through the training and that he is hoping a few more will be interested in becoming certified. The department also provides an incentive for members who get certified and maintain their certification.
“People stop by from time to time and ask us to check their car seats, and if one of those two guys is available and on duty, we’re happy to have them do that,” Helms said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.