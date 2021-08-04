ENID, Okla. — Enid Fire Department grew by four new firefighters last week.
Devan McKee, Carlos Cornejo, Briley Parker and Dakoda Sprague joined the department and will be out on the streets after Friday.
The addition of the four men brings the total number of uniformed EFD members to 81, with two non-uniformed support staff, said Fire Marshal Ken Helms.
The rookies began training last week and already have gone through search-and-rescue, extrication and live burn training.
Cornejo was unavailable for an interview Monday and Tuesday and won’t be back on duty until Thursday.
McKee, 23, grew up in Pond Creek and got a general studies degree in college before deciding he wanted to “fulfill his sense of purpose.”
“I wanted to be able to look back on my career and be proud of what I did with my life,” McKee said.
McKee is gearing up to challenge himself by putting all of the skills he’s learned throughout the training process to the test.
McKee said he wouldn’t mind eventually sitting in a captain’s position.
“That’s only because I would like to be able to give new rookies and other firefighters the help that I’m receiving right now from the current captains,” McKee said.
Parker is a 24-year-old Enid native who wanted to join the department sooner rather than later at the advice of his father, also a firefighter.
“He told me that it’s a good opportunity — a good idea to bite on it now rather than wait until you’re older and can’t and wish you did,” Parker said.
Though he’s still new, Parker already is looking forward to his time with the department.
As he’s going through training classes, he said he’s learning as much as he can and wants to help out around town as much as he can.
Parker hopes to get as much training as he can and take as many classes he can so he can go wherever he’s needed.
Sprague is from Waukomis and went to school at Autry Technology Center for emergency medical technician training before joining EFD.
The 23-year-old’s father was a volunteer firefighter for 10 years and said he grew up wanting to be a firefighter.
“I just wanted to give back to my community,” he said. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do.”
With EFD, Sprague said he just wants to be the best he can be and “get things done the right way.”
As he’s still early on in his career, Sprague’s goals right now include getting as many training certificates as he can get.
“I don’t really have the set spot where I want to be,” he said. “I want to be able to have the skills to go wherever, whenever the time comes.”
