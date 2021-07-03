ENID, Okla. — Fire damaged a home in southeast Enid but caused no injuries Saturday evening, July 3, 2021, according to Enid Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived on the scene of the single-story home at 1309 S. 3rd to find smoke pouring from the home around 8:15 p.m., EFD Deputy Chief Curtis Howard said.
Neighbors had seen the smoke and called 911, he said. Michael Smith and Zach Watson were two of the witnesses who called. Smith said he saw flames shooting about two or three feet from the windows.
They said they did not know if anyone was living there at the time.
Howard said there were no occupants at the time of the fire, even though it appears from the furniture in the home someone was living there.
There were no utilities to the home, however, he said, and firefighters are not sure what sparked the fire.
“It appears to have started in a bedroom,” he said.
He said the fire marshal was on the way, and firefighteres remained more than an hour later, putting out hot spots and continuing to clear the home of smoke.
Howard said the entire structure sustained smoke damage and 50 percent of the home was damaged by fire.
