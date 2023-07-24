By Suzie Byrd

OMEGA, Okla. — No one was injured after fire broke out Monday afternoon, July 24, 2023, at a disposal site in Blaine County.

Blaine County Emergency Management Director Jim Shelton said the fire started at 1:30 p.m. in a disposal pit at County Road 830 and CR 2670, about 1 mile west and 2 miles south of Chisholm Trail Technology Center near Omega.

The blaze was put out with foam chemicals at 4:30 p.m., Shelton said. The disposal location is owned by Directional Fluids Disposal, of Watonga.

“We had to wait for someone to identify the chemicals burning before we could attempt to put it out. We had to know what to spray on it,” Shelton said.

It is unknown what started the fire, he said, and there was no contamination except for air pollutants.

