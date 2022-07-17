Recommendations for finding the right book for you:

• Choose genres you like.

• Check out book reviews.

• Search on Goodreads or NoveList.

• Turn to page 69 and read to see if it captures your attention.

• Go to your local bookstore and ask.

• Listen to book podcasts.

• Ask a reader friend.

• Surf social media for groups who like what you like.

• Join a book of the month club.

• Visit your local library.

• See what celebs like Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine or Oprah are saying.

• Reflect on what you used to like reading as a kid.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you