Turpin Tunes

Katie Pierce

Several performers are in the lineup for Thursday night's Third Thursday Turpin Tunes presentation at Gaslight's Turpin Theatre.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and a cash bar is available.

Performers include Corey Keller, Katie Pearce, Jeff Hoover, Dana Boggs, Rony Ramirez, Mike Hallett and Tim Durham.

Turpin Tunes Third Thursday has been a summer presentation from May through August. Look for future plans for the continuation of Turpin Tunes to be announced later.

