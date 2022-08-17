Several performers are in the lineup for Thursday night's Third Thursday Turpin Tunes presentation at Gaslight's Turpin Theatre.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and a cash bar is available.
Performers include Corey Keller, Katie Pearce, Jeff Hoover, Dana Boggs, Rony Ramirez, Mike Hallett and Tim Durham.
Turpin Tunes Third Thursday has been a summer presentation from May through August. Look for future plans for the continuation of Turpin Tunes to be announced later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.