Enid residents and visitors have one more opportunity to visit Enid’s “Christmas in the Park” at Meadowlake Park from 6-9 p.m. Saturday.
Christmas in the Park is a drive-through only event. Each vehicle will be given a bag of goodies as they enjoy the Christmas cruise. Lights and characters will be posted on both the north and south sides of the park.
As you drive into Meadowlake Park north, tune your FM radio to 87.7 and enjoy Christmas music and a synchronized light display just inside the entrance.
The city of Enid also will be hosting a toy drive for Toys for Tots and will have a drop-off section for collecting new, unwrapped toys.
The parks department will have “Photos with Characters” 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Meadowlake Park South Pavilion 1.
For more info on the events, go to www.Enid.org/ChristmasInThePark.
