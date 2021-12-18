ENID, Okla. — Tonight's final "Christmas in the Park" drive-through event at Enid's Meadowlake Park has been canceled.
The city's Parks and Recreation Department said on Facebook Friday that the cancellation was due to low temperatures and high winds forecast for this evening.
Enid is forecast to drop down to 14 degrees tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday's photos event from 5-7 p.m. with Christmas characters was also apparently nixed, as no one was reportedly present at Meadowlake's south pavilion.
Parks department officials were unable to be reached immediately Saturday as to why the event did not happen.
Characters from the event were still present at this afternoon's festivities at the Park Avenue event area taking photos and handing out goodies.
