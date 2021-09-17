The life of folk singer and former Enid resident Karen Dalton is being brought to the big screen at a couple of independent theaters in Oklahoma.
“Karen Dalton: In My Own Time” highlights the music and tumultuous life of the singer, who grew up and was raised in Enid before becoming part of the Greenwich Village folk music scene later in her life.
A 2018 fire destroyed what remained of Dalton’s personal archive, but film directors worked with family to gather information and footage of her life, according to press notes regarding the film.
Clark Wiens, a 1959 graduate of Enid High School, and the co-founder of Circle Cinema in Tulsa and Rodeo Cinemas in Oklahoma City, said he was talking to his wife one time about Dalton, mentioning that one of her albums, “In My Own Time,” was particularly well-known.
“And my wife gets up — I’ve never been in her vinyls — and she walked over to her stack of vinyls, and said, ‘Well, here it is, I’ve listened to it a hundred times.’ She had it, had the original of it, and I had no idea,” Wiens said.
Wiens had been contacted by a friend in the movie business telling him he had a movie about someone from Enid, Okla.
“I said, ‘Enid? Are you kidding me? That’s where I’m from.’ And he said, ‘I think you’ll like it, it’s folk music, and the lady’s music is played throughout.’”
Wiens said noted that although she didn’t do too many of her own songs, “she had a beautiful voice, man.”
Dalton released two original albums, “It’s So Hard to Tell Who’s Going to Love You the Best,” in 1969; and “In My Own Time,” in 1971. A few others were released over a decade after her 1993 death.
Rob Yapkowitz and Richard Peete directed the documentary on Dalton’s life, which will be shown starting Oct. 8 at both the Rodeo Cinema in Oklahoma City and the Circle Cinema in Tulsa. Wiens said the film will run for two or three weeks, and he is hoping Enid residents will come over to see it. He is offering everyone who presents a driver’s license with address in Enid a free medium popcorn.
Specific times for the showings will be released closer to the date of first showing.
For more information on the film, go to https://www.facebook.com/karendaltondocumentary. For more information on the two theaters, go to www.rodeocinema.org or www.circlecinema.org.
