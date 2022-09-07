The first lady of country fiddle will be coming to Enid to help celebrate the Cherokee Strip land run and kick off Enid Symphony Orchestra's upcoming season.
Fiddling virtuoso Jana Jae will perform in the opening concert, “Landrun Fiddlin,” scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 2022. Jae will unite with the classical tradition of the symphony to bring both classical violin and the country fiddle to the symphony stage.
Jae’s musical legacy runs strong in American culture, earning her the title of First Lady of Country Fiddle. Born and raised in Idaho, she grew up jamming in her country community while training classically at major institutions. Her debut at a Buck Owens concert propelled her professional career leading to regular sets with the “Buckaroos” band and ultimately a regular on the hit American sit-com “Hee Haw.”
With international performances spanning multiple continents, Jae blends fiddling, swing, bluegrass, pop and the classics.
Her performance with Enid Symphony Orchestra led by Maestro Doug Newell will open the ESO’s 2022-23 season entitled "Horizons." This program will showcase works written and arranged by Aaron Copland, Jay Unger, Ray Clark, Tony Migliore and others. Audience members will feel the rush of the 1893 Cherokee Land Run with hits like “Orange Blossom Special” and “Black Mountain Rag” while appreciating the classical standards with Bach’s “Double Concerto” and Monti’s “Csárdás," and culminating with the all-time classic “Oklahoma!”
Support comes from Messer Bowers Insurance, Park Avenue Thrift and Oklahoma Arts Council, with assistance from National Endowment for the Arts. Single performance and 2022-23 ESO season tickets are on sale now at enidsymphony.org or by calling (580) 237-9646.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.