ENID, Okla. — Public Service Company of Oklahoma will sponsor an FFA COLT Conference at Stride Bank Center in Enid on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Elected leaders from 366 Oklahoma FFA chapters will attend Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) conferences in five locations around the state.
This year’s featured speaker is motivational speaker and former Oklahoma FFA state officer Sarah Edsall.
“PSO is honored to sponsor the FFA COLT Conferences,” said PSO Vice President of External Affairs Tiffini Jackson. “These students will learn leadership skills that will aid their local chapters in the coming school year, but, even more importantly, will continue to serve the greater community for a lifetime.”
The conferences will bring about 400 young people and chapter advisers to each of five regional conference locations. Other locations are McAlester, Norman, Glenpool and Lawton.
COLT conferences are sponsored by PSO as a special project of the Oklahoma FFA Foundation. There are some 27,000 Oklahoma FFA members statewide. For more information, visit www.okffa.org.
