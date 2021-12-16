Fewer out-of-district transfer options likely for potential EPS elementary students

ENID, Okla. — Elementary-age students living outside Enid Public Schools could have less flexibility over where they might transfer into than their secondary peers next semester.

All the grades at EPS’ secondary sites will be able to accept transfers from outside the school district, based on capacity limits soon required by state law.

But newly reported transfer capacity limits at the elementary schools already show a solid majority of entire grades likely unable to take new transfer students once Enid's spring semester begins Jan. 5, 2022.

Beginning Jan. 1, an out-of-district transfer request from parents in Oklahoma public school districts must be granted at any time of the school year, under Senate Bill 783. Approvals are made based on the entire grade’s capacity, as well as any attendance or disciplinary issues.

More than 80% of entire elementary grades at the 14 EPS sites already are at or over capacity this year, according to the policy that EPS board members approved Monday. Meanwhile, most of the grades at Enid High School and EPS’ three middle schools are well under transferable capacity, sitting in at least in the double-digits of pre-determined limits.

Elementary grade-level capacities are counted in multiples of 20 students per teacher, said Randy Rader, EPS assistant superintendent of elementary education.

“The new law keeps us from being able to place an out-of-district transfer student in any classroom where they are over the limit we have set, which at this point is 20,” Rader said Wednesday. “In the past, we could still make the decision to do so.”

Grades currently most over capacity are Garfield Elementary School’s four third-grade classes and Prairie View Elementary School’s three third-grade classes, at 16 and 11 students over for the entire grade, respectively.

All EPS elementary sites but Taft Elementary School do have at least one grade reported below capacity.

Rader said open transfers from outside of the district won’t be approved for specific schools, but for the entire district.

“I think that is a point lost on many parents. They think they can pick and choose the specific site, and that is not the case," he said. "We always try to accommodate parents when we can, but that just doesn’t happen all the time.”

Dudley Darrow, assistant superintendent of secondary education, said secondary administrators had more flexibility to determine capacity limits because of the schools' many available elective options and honors classes, rather than solely relying on teachers per students.

Grade capacity limits won’t apply to EPS students already living within the district’s residential boundaries, though. The policy also doesn’t apply to children of EPS staff or active-duty military families.

Capacity counts determined by Oklahoma public school districts must be updated and reported to the state four times a year, under SB 783.

Rader said EPS’ 20-class limit for elementary schools was chosen based on elementary limits from a now-lapsed state education bill passed in the 1990s.

EPS elementary schools, though, tend to average closer to 22 students a class, he said.

“We have always tried to keep our numbers at the elementary level as close to 20 students in a class as we can, but the teacher shortage has made that very difficult,” he said.

Secondary capacity limits were decided from ballpark estimates of current enrollment figures and any ability to take on more students and staff, Darrow said.

Rader said in the past, EPS has attempted to place transfers early in the summer to determine building space, but the district may not be able to do that now.

Under Oklahoma Senate Bill 783, districts must allow students to transfer in beginning next school year, unless the specific school site's grade level reaches a pre-determined capacity amount. District boards of education have until Jan. 1 to approve these policies, including proposed capacities.

Students can request an out-of-district transfer up to twice a year to a district of their choosing. If the district is unable to accept a transfer, that student will be placed on a waitlist in the order they apply.

At the end of the school year, they must apply again for the transfer for the following year.

Previously, open-transfer applications must have been received no later than May 31, and districts must have approved or denied the transfer no later than July 15, under the State Department of Education’s most recent open-transfer application.

Parents may appeal a denied transfer within 10 days of the written notification to the district’s school board. If that appeal is denied, they then may appeal to the state board of education within 10 more days.