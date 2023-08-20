ENID, Okla. — One of the primary ways of paying for the justice system in Oklahoma is by fines and fees.
The state depends on offenders to pay for a system that is funded less than 40% by tax money.
Oklahoma has an incarceration rate of 993 per 100,000 people, including prisons, jails, immigration detention and juvenile justice facilities, meaning the state locks up a higher percentage of its people than any democracy on Earth, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.
However, less than 40% of those fees and fines offenders are ordered to pay are collected in Oklahoma.
Locally, the fees are paid to the Garfield County Court House. If they are not paid, a judge issues a bench warrant.
“We really try to work with these people if we can,” said Garfield County Court Clerk Janelle Sharp. “They need to show up and tell us what they can pay.”
According to Oklahoma Watch, thousands of Oklahomans convicted of non-violent crimes, especially drug-related offenses, face fines and fees that are difficult, if not impossible, to pay off after prison.
Fines can range from hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars. The fees — for things like fingerprinting, a trauma-care fund and applying for a public defender — can tack on hundreds or thousands more.
The charges continue after inmates begin serving time in prison or jail. They pay fees for making phone calls, and their families pay fees for transferring money into inmate accounts. After offenders are released, they may pay monthly probation fees and steep costs for getting a driver’s license restored.
Though debtors’ prisons are by law unconstitutional, recent decades have seen a marked rise in the number of people who are nonetheless incarcerated for failing to pay debts.
Ben Crooks, administrator of Garfield County Detention Facility, said there are people in the jail who are there because they have not paid fees.
Recently, Tammy Millsap, superintendent at Enid Cemetery, had a man work for her who had previously been incarcerated.
“I have a hard time finding people who will work here in the heat carrying a weedeater,” she said.
“He worked over a week and was doing great, but he apparently didn’t pay his fine and uphold the conditions of his probation so they took him back to jail,” Millsap said. “I don’t understand how he will ever pay it off if he goes back to jail.”
A parole officer who wished not to be identified said it can be a burden for offenders to pay jail fees along with parole fees.
“They pay us to help them to fulfill their conditions of parole and get a job,” the officer said.
Adding to the frustration in Oklahoma is an antiquated computer system, making offenders often unable to get lists of fines and fees and where to pay with different counties not communicating with each other about all fines.
This means a judge trying to adjust unreasonable fines cannot see the total burden, whether it be $1,500 or more toward the state average of $6,700 per person.
VOICE — Voices Organized in Civic Engagement — reports that the poorest Oklahomans inevitably fall behind on their payments and are victim to an endless cycle of bench warrants, arrests, driver’s license suspensions and incarceration, thus exacerbating the state’s incarceration problem.
Many offenders can only afford a public offender, cannot afford bail and are only given the evidence against them 10 days before trial. Thus, 95% of charges are pleaded out regardless of a person’s guilt, according to VOICE.
VOICE said the cost of collecting fines and fees takes money away from court services that could reduce recidivism, such as drug courts, mental health support and victim services.
Crooks said it seems like a revolving door.
“We need to have rehabilitation and mental health services for the prisoners,” he said. “We simply don’t have the room at the Garfield County Jail.”
Senate Bill 1458 from the 2022 legislative session, addressed court fines and fees; victim restitution was not impacted. The bill applies mostly to people on supervised release or people convicted of minor crimes. It got rid of fees like the DA’s office fee and deferred sentence fee.
