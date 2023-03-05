Howdy market watchers.
Markets are on the move and so is Sidwell Strategies. We relocated this week to our new group headquarters at 3101 S. Van Buren. Our offices are now inside the Sidwell Distribution center, formerly Mid-America Wholesale, conveniently located along U.S. 81. With nearly 75,000 square feet of facility and offices, we have plenty of room for future growth. We will soon be hosting an open house, but feel free to stop by anytime to talk markets and tour of our complex that is enabling local beef to get to markets around the state in addition to flour and other products.
Sidwell Distribution also provides bottled water, frozen and canned foods and paper goods to foodservice and area businesses. Give them a call at (580) 237-1040 to see how they can help your business increase convenience in staying stocked while reducing costs.
The month of March started off with a bang. What started off as a down week to close the month of February, finished with optimism across ags, energy and equity markets. The Dow Jones finally broke a four-week losing streak as 10-year Treasury yields retreated. The Federal Reserve’s next FOMC meeting is March 21-22 with more talk of a 50-basis point hike versus the 25-basis points earlier discussed after the recent PCE inflation data came in hotter than expected, again. February’s CPI inflation data, due out on March 14 while many are on spring break, followed by PPI and jobs reports will narrow the odds in the weeks ahead. With major corporate layoffs in recent weeks, surely we will begin seeing some relief in the jobs data. However, such data has been less than cooperative in recent reports, complicating the Fed’s job in containing inflation and price stability without hard landing the economy.
Inflationary data released this week in Europe and Asia was a reminder that surging price pressures remain a global issue. Instability in economies increases political tensions. The escalating war in the Ukraine has created a dichotomy that continues to become more defined. This week, Russia’s leaders said they would only renew the Black Sea grain deal expiring March 18 if sanctions are removed that hinder its ability to export its own grain. This negotiation is likely to come down to the wire as Russian aggression continues to escalate backed increasingly by China.
We are likely to see some rhetoric come out of China’s National People’s Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference during which President Xi Jinping will begin his unprecedented third term as the country’s leader.
The grain markets are looking towards the March 8 USDA monthly WASDE and Crop Production report. Expectations for this mid-week report are calling for slight increases in U.S. corn and wheat ending stocks and reductions in soybeans. Globally, average trade guesses are showing decreases in corn and soybean ending stocks and nearly unchanged from last month for wheat. Brazil corn production is expected to increase slightly while soybeans decrease, but by only 200,000 metric tonnes. Crop progress in Brazil shows soybean harvest keeping pace with average, while first-crop corn harvest and second-crop corn planting remain behind average, but both gaining ground. Argentina’s crop forecasts continue to decline after record-breaking heat and drought this summer. Wednesday’s expectations are for material reductions in corn and soybean production estimates. Such reductions rebounded the soybean market 45 cents in three sessions to close the week nearly flat after the major selloff to start the week.
I believe we will continue to see more strength in old crop contracts than new crop. I do not foresee November new crop soybeans getting above $13.78 without fresh news. Moving averages on corn charts remain well above current levels. The rebound in crude oil and break out Friday and close above the 100-day moving average could support the corn market ahead of next week’s USDA reports. Again, old crop contracts likely are to see more support than new crop. Thursday’s inside day on the December corn chart followed by a higher daily high on Friday suggests upside follow through could be in store for the next session starting Sunday evening.
We started trading natural gas on the upside again last week as the market has reversed. Fertilizer prices have followed natural gas lower, but the move higher is likely to see fertilizer prices increase again. It is time to lock in fertilizer prices as we will see these higher natural gas ingredient prices passed through.
Reference prices for crop insurance were released this week with corn set at $5.91 per bushel, soybeans at $13.76 per bushel and spring wheat at $8.87 per bushel. In a final attempt to buy acres, we could see corn futures strengthen ahead of planting. The wheat market had a volatile week with Wednesday’s low on July Kansas City wheat futures touching the exact low from Jan. 23 before closing that session near unchanged. After Thursday’s bounce helped by U.S. exports higher than expectations, markets gave back much of the gains in Friday’s session. However, it was an inside day, lower high and higher low, on May and July KC wheat charts. This suggests that the next session’s direction is likely to see follow through in that direction come Tuesday.
While rains are forecast in parts of the U.S. southern plains in the 6-10 day forecast, next week sees cold temperatures return followed by a drier 11-15 day outlook. Rain chances this past week were largely unanswered. Internationally, a major heat wave in India reignited talk of wheat imports after the government already had blocked exports. However, harvest is underway in areas, so the true impact could be mitigated.
Cattle markets took full advantage of weaker grains this week and managed to stay strong even as feed markets rebounded. As predicted on Tuesday, March feeders filled the Aug. 22 gap at $190.60 on Wednesday before easing back. However, that weakness was short-lived with a positive close on Thursday, which set up an inside day on charts followed by an explosive day higher on Friday. Technically, this suggests we should see further follow through higher on Monday. Outcomes of upcoming USDA reports on Wednesday will determine near term direction for cattle in the week ahead. Cash trade developed late week with $165 confirmed in Texas, Kansas and Nebraska. April fats are now the front month contract. The strong rebound Friday above the 20-day moving average likely is to see strength into next week especially if cash continues to trade at these levels or higher as well as firmer corn. We could see a retest of the recent high at $166.40 on Feb. 24. While the cattle counts are indeed less this year, we often get market disruptions in March, so be cautious particularly with feeder cattle exposure.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
